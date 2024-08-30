Daredevil: Born Again’s New Costume Hints at Multiple Looks

Daredevil: Born Again‘s first look teases the multiple costumes that Matt Murdock will be using over the course of the Disney+ series. In the new Marvel 85th anniversary video, fans got to see Daredevil’s new red suit and glowing eyes firsthand. This is a switch from the last time we saw Charlie Cox’s hero in the MCU. His short appearance in Echo saw him in all black as he investigated what was going on with Wilson Fisk. So, The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has a bit of a changing identity going on. (Echo‘s appearance was a flashback for what it’s worth.)

A few weeks ago at D23, Marvel Studios previewed more of Daredevil: Born Again. One part of that trailer that had the Internet talking was Matt Murdock having multiple helmets for different suits in his closet. It seems like the Disney+ series is going to have Daredevil in multiple looks in this show and the new first look confirms it. While most of us suspected there would be some lenses at play, the glowing eyes are a fantastic touch that ratcheted the excitement up another level.

Just look at those eyes!

Marvel Animation’s head Brad Winderbaum teased what else fans can expect out of Daredevil: Born Again during a recent appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast. Like X-Men ’97 just a few months ago, taking a look towards the past benefitted this show a lot. Fans of the Netflix Daredevil series should be amped up by everything being said about Born Again.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum began. “But it’s taking it in a new direction. These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed. Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Will We See The Yellow Again?

A nod to the character’s long history.

She-Hulk brought Daredevil into the mix and Charlie Cox was thrilled to be wearing the yellow and red costume from the character’s early comic adventures. He talked to Variety about getting to don that suit and how surprised he was to discover that the throwback look was in the plans!

“When we were getting ready to shoot it, they took me out to Los Angeles to have a suit fitting, which I just assumed was to make sure that the old one still fit,” Cox told them. “I showed up at this warehouse. Hanging in a bag on a railing was my suit that I recognized as the one I’d worn in the show before.”

The star continued, “While I was waiting, there was one computer-generated drawing on the wall of some other superhero. I was looking at it, like ‘Oh, that guy’s cool.’ And then I looked more carefully, and I was like, ‘Wait, that guy’s me.’ It was a rendering of this gold and red suit and I was like, “Oh my God, that is so cool.” It’s such a great homage to some of the earlier Daredevil runs. I got goosebumps thinking about this moment, putting it on and the fans’ reaction.”

What costume would you like to see in Daredevil: Born Again?