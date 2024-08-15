Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Recalls Assuming Series Would Never Return, “It’s Definitely Over”

Marvel fans were surprised when their calls were answered and Marvel Studios opted to bring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the MCU fold, but no one was more shocked about the return than the Daredevil star himself. When Disney’s deal with Netflix ended and all of the Defenders-verse shows were cancelled, it felt like there was no future for those beloved characters. Fortunately for them, a lot has changed over the last few years.

Cox reprised his Daredevil role in the MCU, appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, while Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin had roles in Hawkeye and Echo. For the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, more Netflix Daredevil stars will officially join the franchise, as Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal have all been confirmed to reprise their roles.

All of that took Cox by surprise, because he truly believed his version of Daredevil was completely done. During a new interview with People, Cox explained that he’d given up all hope for a return before he got the phone call from Kevin Feige in 2020 discussing his Marvel comeback.

“I completely let go,” Cox explained. “I’d moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like ‘Oh, they’re going to call. I think they’re going to us, but they’re going to call us.’ And I would get off the phone and be like, ‘The guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go. It’s going to be 10 years and he’s still going. It’s over. It’s definitely over.’”

Daredevil: Born Again is being released exclusively on Disney+ in March 2025, so there's still a little bit of time left to wait before we can see any of the beloved Daredevil stars return, but a trailer shouldn't be too far away.

The footage did show off many of the popular Daredevil characters in action, and confirmed the “Mayor Fisk” storyline that sees Kingpin run for the office of New York City Mayor. The footage also confirmed that the character of White Tiger will indeed be part of the show, and thus part of the grander Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There isn’t a timeline for the public release of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer just yet.