Daredevil: Born Again Brings Back Hawkeye Star (But Will Clint or Kate Appear?)

One of the stars of Marvel’s Hawkeye is joining the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. Fans will remember Hawkeye is where Vincent D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the role he previously played on Netflix’s Daredevil. Since then, Kingpin has shown up in Echo, with Charlie Cox portraying Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo. With two weeks until the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, we now learn another of the Hawkeye stars will make an appearance. It opens the question of whether we could also see Clint Barton or Kate Bishop in its first season.

Variety reports Tony Dalton will reprise his role as Jack Duquesne, aka The Swordsman, in Daredevil: Born Again. The outlet states Dalton will appear in two episodes. Swordsman is a villain in the Marvel Universe, leading many fans to speculate that Dalton’s Jack Duquesne was the main bad guy of Hawkeye. However, it was slowly revealed that Kate Bishop’s mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), who Duquesne was engaged to, was secretly working with Wilson Fisk.

Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and Jack Duquesne (tony dalton) in hawkeye

Duquesne did get to wield a sword in Hawkeye after he stole the sword Clint Barton used as the masked vigilante Ronin. But instead of fighting Clint, he helped the two Hawkeyes take down Fisk’s henchmen. Duquesne hasn’t shown up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since, so it will be interesting to see what role he has to play in Daredevil: Born Again. There are obvious connections between Daredevil: Born Again and Hawkeye, so it makes sense to have Tony Dalton star in a multi-episode arc. Of course, this also opens up avenues for surprise appearances by either Clint Barton or Kate Bishop.

Clint got tied up with Wilson Fisk’s affairs while operating as Ronin. Clint was already aware of Kingpin and wasn’t surprised to see him on cellphone footage conversing with Eleanor Bishop. Seeing Kingpin as the Mayor of New York may be enough to bring the original Hawkeye out of retirement. As for Kate Bishop, her mother is in jail because of Kingpin, so she has a personal stake in seeing him go down. Plus, more Hawkeye guest appearances will help push the connective storytelling that can only be found in the MCU.

Swordsman isn’t the only character that Marvel is looking at exploring again. Marvel Studios’ head of streaming, television, and animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed that the studio has had discussions about revisiting the rest of the Marvel Netflix cast — specifically Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

“I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox,” Winderbaum told EW. “Obviously we don’t have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It’s dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

The two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is on Tuesday, March 4th on Disney+