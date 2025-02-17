Daredevil: Born Again Promo Teases Vigilante Crackdown (What Does It Mean for the MCU?)

It’s a vigilante crackdown in a new teaser promo for Daredevil: Born Again. The Disney+ series takes fans back to Hell’s Kitchen, with many of the same actors from the canceled Netflix series reprising their roles. Daredevil: Born Again is headlined by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and their rivalry appears to be at the center of the show. Wilson Fisk is the Mayor of New York in Daredevil: Born Again, and he’s using his status to rid the Big Apple of the vigilante menace. Of course, that includes the Man Without Fear.

The 28-second promo for Daredevil: Born Again begins with a voiceover from Matt Murdock, who reminds us that he’s a lawyer. We get a bunch of quick scenes spliced together of Matt working in his civilian identity before we see him open a closet to find five of his Daredevil masks on display. “What kind of lawyer are you?” someone asks as we see Daredevil leap into action.

New teaser for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’



Premiering March 4 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/24IyepqHGi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025

Next, we hear Wilson Fisk declare that “vigilantes are not heroes,” which could have some major repercussions for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Netflix (and now Disney+) are the only places we’ve seen the street-level side of the MCU represented. For the most part, the movies have dealt with Marvel heroes and villains like the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. But Daredevil: Born Again is showcasing how our street-level characters are making their way through the MCU. If heroes like Daredevil are outlawed, then it makes it much tougher on them to fight crime.

Wilson Fisk outlawing vigilantes in the MCU would follow how Kingpin dealt with vigilantes in the comics. It all culminated in the Devil’s Reign event where Kingpin launched a task force specifically to capture vigilantes. He also formed his own team of Thunderbolts that was filled with villains like Crossbones, Taskmaster, Typhoid Mary, Shocker, Whiplash, Rhino, and Kraven. Daredevil and his allies were able to stop Kingpin, with Luke Cage replacing him as Mayor of New York.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane recently spoke about the level of violence fans can expect in Daredevil: Born Again, and how it even surpasses that of the Netflix iteration of Daredevil.

“The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/Disney show,” he told Empire Magazine. “I don’t think there’s anything else even in the ballpark. There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did.”

“There’s a world in which you might think that if that show kept running, we’d be in this place eventually, or something like it,” added star Vincent D’Onofrio. “But we’ve gone further in the darkness, the action, the nastiness.”

It remains to be seen if the crackdown on vigilantes will spread out farther in to the MCU in future projects. Daredevil: Born Again is running for multiple seasons, so the storyline involving vigilantes doesn’t have to conclude with Season 1. There’s room for the story to go in many different directions, which will make watching Daredevil: Born Again all the more interesting.

Daredevil: Born Again debuts with a two-episode premiere on March 4th on Disney+.