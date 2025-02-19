Daredevil: Born Again Has an Unusual Release Schedule (But Fans Will Love It)

Marvel is taking an atypical approach to its release of Daredevil: Born Again episodes. We’re about two weeks until the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, marking the return of Marvel’s street-level characters after their shows were canceled on Netflix. The month of March will be dedicated to Daredevil: Born Again on Netflix as the entire first season runs from the beginning to the end of March. As for how Marvel plans to release the episodes, it’s taking the same approach it’s taken to other recent streaming series like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Agatha All Along by frontloading the first week and some latter weeks.

Disney+ released its list of shows for March 2025, which includes Daredevil: Born Again. The first two episodes premiere on Tuesday, March 4th at 6pm PT. Those are followed by Episode 3 on March 11th and Episode 4 on March 18th. Then, Episodes 5 and 6 debut on March 25th. Since March ends on a Monday, we’ll have to wait to see when the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again‘s freshman season will stream on Disney+ in April. There are nine episodes in total, so we need to see if Episodes 7-9 are being released once a week, or if the final week will have two episodes.

Marvel fans have become accustomed to premiere weeks for Marvel shows having more than one episode. It’s become the norm for streaming shows to release a batch of episodes at the beginning and end with another batch if they’re not doing a mass dump all at once. There are pros and cons to each method, but Disney has decided this is the best method for its Marvel and Star Wars properties. More than likely Episodes 2 and 6 will end on cliffhangers, leaving Daredevil fans salivating for seven days until the next episode streams.

image credit: marvel television

Promotion for Daredevil: Born Again has been heating up over the last several weeks, with new TV spots pushing Daredevil: Born Again‘s violent tone, TV-MA rating, and an outlaw on vigilantes under Mayor Wilson Fisk. With several seasons already planned, fans don’t have to worry about Daredevil: Born Again rushing through its storylines. Daredevil and his cast of characters will be important parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and that means they aren’t going anywhere. We could see even more characters from the DefendersVerse reappear, like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones.

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox recently commented on the possibility of Daredevil appearing in the next Avengers movies and Spider-Man 4. I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah,” Cox told GQ when asked about the Avengers rumors. “I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade. I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles.”

Charlie Cox notably returned to the MCU as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before donning Daredevil’s yellow jumpsuit in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He also made an appearance in Echo alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who returned to the MCU in Hawkeye.

The two episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again streams Tuesday, March 4th on Disney+.