Daredevil: Born Again’s Weekly Episodes Prove Netflix’s Binge-Watch Release Was The Better Strategy

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes released weekly on the platform. Following in the footsteps of the Netflix Daredevil series, (which aired three seasons from 2015 to 2018), Born Again sees Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock return to fight for justice in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher/Frank Castle are also among the returnees from the original show. Much like its predecessor, Daredevil: Born Again delves into Matt’s dual lives as a lawyer and vigilante, as he comes face to face with old foes, familiar friends, and a new love interest. After four episodes, Daredevil: Born Again holds an 87% critic approval rating and 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that this new era of Daredevil can stack up to Netflix’s past rendition of the character’s story.

Disney+’s weekly release strategy for its shows differs greatly from Netflix’s longstanding binge model, and the disparity is apparent when watching Daredevil vs. Daredevil: Born Again. Even though Disney+ dropped the first two episodes of Born Again on the same day, as it will also do with episodes 5 and 6, the remainder of Season 1’s nine episodes are scheduled to air according to the typical one-per-week model. At the midway point of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, it’s clear that Netflix’s binge-watch method is superior.

Why Netflix’s Binge Release Model Worked so Well for Daredevil

Netflix’s Daredevil and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again develop plots and characters much slower than most other Marvel and MCU shows. This slow-burn narrative style greatly contributed to the widespread praise for Daredevil, and Netflix’s binge-release model helped avoid complaints of the series dragging too much. Watching one Daredevil episode after another in quick succession enabled viewers to absorb plot development without feeling like each installment was a “filler” episode. In the same way, audiences could cut to the chase without waiting weeks for each season’s action-packed finale.

While Daredevil flourished under the binge-release model, Born Again is struggling with Disney+’s weekly approach. Through Born Again‘s first four episodes, Matt has scarcely donned his iconic Daredevil attire. In the grand scheme of things that’s not a big deal, (given that Season 1 contains five more episodes and Season 2 is on the way), but the lack of Daredevil action seems much more glaring when the series’ release schedule stretches across many weeks.

There’s nothing wrong with a show taking its time to flesh out characters and build toward a major payoff, as proven by Daredevil, but this kind of series will always be more enjoyable as a binge-watch. When an entire week passes between one or two episodes, the slow pace grows frustrating, and fans yearn for a greater sense of plot progression in each episode. Netflix used its quintessential binge-release model to its advantage with Daredevil, and as a result, fans took no issue with the show’s slow-burn pace. Daredevil: Born Again may face an uphill battle making the Disney+ weekly episode drops each feel worth it.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s Weekly Release Strategy Working, But Disney Can Still Fix It

A weekly release schedule is far from the worst of shortcomings when it comes to TV shows, but Disney+ should recognize that Daredevil: Born Again could benefit from a different release strategy. Of course, the streaming service would then have to contend with the cons of a binge release such as fewer cohesive discussions among audiences and a shorter window for attracting fan engagement online, but the drawbacks may be worth it. Even if Disney+ refused the binge model and went with the ‘batch model’ (three episodes released every week), viewers would certainly appreciate the semi-return to form. Disney and Lucasfilm learned from their mistake of releasing Andor Season 1 weekly; as a course correction, Season 2 will be released in three-episode arcs each week. If it works out for Star Wars, why not Marvel?

Daredevil: Born Again has brought a refreshing spark to the MCU, and it would be a shame to see the excitement surrounding the new series dwindle due to its slow pace, paired with its lengthy release schedule. Despite Born Again‘s home on a new streaming platform, fans should have the chance to enjoy the show the same way they watched the original series. The phrase “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” may be overused, but it rings true in the case of Marvel’s Daredevil shows.

Daredevil: Born Again releases new episodes on Tuesdays on Disney+. All episodes of the original Daredevil series are also available to stream on the platform.