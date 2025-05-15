Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Has “A Lot More” of an MCU MVP (& It’s Not Jessica Jones)

Nelson, Murdock & Page may be no more, but Murdock-Page is born again. Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again began with the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), which triggered the end of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Karen Page’s (Deborah Ann Woll) professional and personal relationship. Karen left Hell’s Kitchen for San Francisco, only returning after a seven-episode absence in the “Straight to Hell” first season finale, where she called in old friend Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) to help defend Daredevil when old enemy Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) escaped prison to gun for Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Matt and Karen got to the bottom of Vanessa Fisk’s (Ayelet Zurer) role in Foggy’s death as they uncovered the truth about the Fisk’s Red Hook Port project, and the nine-episode season ended with Mayor Fisk declaring martial law, rounding up his personal and political enemies, and officially outlawing vigilantes like the Punisher and Daredevil.

On the heels of news that Krysten Ritter’s super-powered private eye Jessica Jones is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 after a nine-year absence, Cox revealed in a new interview that fans can expect more of another MCU fan-favorite: Karen Page.

(L-R) Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2024 MARVEL.

“We are living in a very oppressive, claustrophobic New York. You’re frightened to be out, to be seen,” Cox told TVLine, explaining those set photos showing a disguised Matt and a wig-clad Karen on the “Safer Streets” of Hell’s Kitchen. “You can’t voice your concerns, your desire for change… It’s very French Resistance.”

Cox also teased that fans can expect “a lot more” of Woll in the second season. “Thank God. Some of the stuff she’s up to is some of the coolest stuff she’s ever had,” Cox added of his co-star, who has appeared in all three seasons of Daredevil, as well as The Punisher and The Defenders. “She’s amazing in this season.”

Showrunner Dario Scardapane previously revealed that Henson’s Foggy and Woll’s Karen were initially absent from the version of the Daredevil revival originally developed by Chris Ord and Matt Corman. When Scardapane (The Punisher) was brought on to rejigger the series as part of a creative overhaul, he removed Foggy’s off-screen death and set up Karen for a larger role in season 2.

“That was actually one of the first things I said to the bosses: You can’t do this show without Karen and Foggy,” Scardapane previously told Empire Magazine. “They’re Matt’s family. They’re the heart of his world. You can’t take them out without explaining why, and if that explanation doesn’t ring true, don’t take them out.”

“I was willing to lose a job over this one,” he continued. “Because season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream.”

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is slated to return March 2026 on Disney+.