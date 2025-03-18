Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal a Major Character’s Return (With a Drastic New Look)

Murdock & Page: born again? The opening minutes of Marvel Studios’ Daredevil revival reunited Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, and Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page of Nelson, Murdock & Page for the first time since the Netflix series ended in 2018. But the reunion was short lived: when Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye opened fire on Foggy and Karen outside Josie’s Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, the assassin shot and killed Foggy, and Nelson, Murdock & Page was no more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I refuse to believe that a tragedy had to destroy everything,” Matt told his former lover — and former friend — when she visited New York after relocating to San Francisco. “But it did,” she told the since-retired vigilante. Karen returned for Bullseye’s sentencing, left Matt a devil’s horn from his discarded cowl, and disappeared from his life once more.

Woll later confirmed that Karen would return for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is currently filming in New York City. And now new set photos (below) offer the first look at Karen reunited with her ex-partner Matt.

Woll was spotted on set wearing a wig: Karen’s strawberry blonde hair is now full-blown red. (Other photos from the set tease Fisk’s anti-vigilante police are out in full force —is this a disguise for a covert meeting with Cox’s Matt on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen?)

“With [Born Again], time has passed [since Daredevil],” Woll told Entertainment Tonight. “So you want to be like: ‘Who was this person? How has she grown over the last five years?’ And in a way, that gives you a lot of leeway, because you can come up with things that change and shift someone’s perspective.”

“[The season 2] scripts are amazing,” Woll added. “I’m deeply honored to be a part of this storyline that [showrunner Dario Scardapane] has written.”

Woll has played Karen Page since the very first episode of Netflix’s Daredevil in 2015. As the first client of the nascent defense firm Nelson & Murdock — she was framed for a co-worker’s murder by Kingpin Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and associates for uncovering a fraud scheme — she found herself investigating the shadowy Kingpin’s crime empire with New York Bulletin reporter Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall). After Fisk murdered Urich, Karen followed in his footsteps as a reporter for the Bulletin, investigating the conspiracy behind the deaths of Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) family when the Marine waged war on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen as the Punisher.

Woll reprised her role in episodes of The Defenders and The Punisher, and Karen returned to work alongside her friends Foggy and Matt when they formed Nelson, Murdock & Page in the Daredevil season 3 finale.

New episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again air Tuesday nights on Disney+.