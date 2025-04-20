Marvel Fans Feel Misled by Daredevil: Born Again After Tease of Character Return: “What the F-ck”

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead! Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ended on a couple of major cliffhangers, but the one bothering fans the most came from outside the story itself. Marvel has confirmed that actor Elden Henson is returning in the second season, and that, combined with several other meta hints, convinced many fans that the Season 1 finale would reveal that Foggy Nelson is actually alive. Now that it’s over without a hint of Matt Murdock’s best friend, some fans feel cheated and strung along. Many see this as a pointless cliffhanger, since they’re so assured that Foggy will be back in Season 2 anyway.

Marvel Studios’ head of streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed that both Foggy and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) will be back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Of course, Foggy could be appearing in flashbacks, dream sequences, or even in an alternate reality as the MCU will be much deeper into its Multiverse Saga by then. However, Foggy faked his death once before in a prominent comic book storyline, and fans have noticed a lot of allusions to that story here.

All of that added up to high expectations for a last-minute revelation in the season finale that fans ultimately didn’t get. On social media, those that were disappointed were not shy about it.

“They were so f-cking mean with all the hints. Like what the f-ck,” wrote one fan account shortly after the finale ended. Another replied, “If he’s not back in Season 2 then they legit hate us… They made it so nobody took it seriously as it happened, so instead we just feel kinda numb and empty to it.”

On the other hand, fans who believe that Foggy is gone for good are not much happier. Whether they never bought into the theories about his survival, or they disbelieve them now that the season has ended, it’s clearly a sticking point for many commenters.

“I just can not forgive the writers for killing Foggy, they should have found another reason to put Matt in the bad place they wanted him to be, and keep Foggy alive,” one person wrote. “So, I honestly have mixed feelings with this season. Love to have Daredevil back, but without Foggy it will never be the magic it was.”

Is Foggy Alive?

The case for Foggy’s survival is actually a pretty strong one, though some of the arguments circulating online make it look weaker than it really is. The idea comes from a 2006 comic book arc where Matt is imprisoned, and when Foggy comes to visit him, he is stabbed seemingly randomly by another inmate. Matt believes he hears Foggy’s heart stop as he is rushed away, leaving both him and the reader to assume Foggy is dead.

A later issue subtitled “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson” reveals that Foggy actually survived the stabbing thanks to the swift action of paramedics and doctors. In the hospital, he was approached by the FBI and placed in the witness protection program, and he was living in hiding from then on. Foggy even tries to regain his old identity and return to Matt, but he is stopped by Elektra and agents of the Hand, who warn him that they’re watching and they want him to stay in hiding.

For fans, the real clincher is the reveal that it was Vanessa Fisk who ordered Foggy killed in Born Again. The same was true in this comic arc — she covertly arranged for Matt’s law partner to be stabbed in prison. Obviously the show is not adapting this storyline directly, but this string of connections was enough to get fans’ hopes up that Foggy would return to TV — especially knowing that Henson has been added to the cast of Season 2.

For some, the season finale doesn’t dampen this theory at all. It’s just as possible that Foggy’s survival will be revealed in Season 2, and in fact it might be a strategic cliffhanger to draw fans back in for another installment. Season 2 began filming in February, and is scheduled to continue through July. It will premiere sometime in the first half of 2026 as part of the MCU’s Phase Six. In the meantime, there are now four complete seasons of Daredevil streaming on Disney+.