Daredevil: Born Again Is Telling a Story the Rest of the MCU Can’t (And It Rules)

Marvel’s newest series, Daredevil: Born Again, has brought back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock to the forefront of the MCU with a significant twist, as he’s no longer operating as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Following the tragic death of his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt has abandoned his vigilante persona to focus exclusively on fighting for justice through legal means. Working alongside partner Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), he’s established a thriving practice dedicated to taking on complex cases that others won’t touch. This new direction faces its greatest challenge when Matt defends Hector Ayala (Kamar De Los Reyes), a man wrongfully accused of murdering a police officer. As the case unfolds in Episode 3, Born Again uses Hector’s plot to deliver a thoughtful, consequential exploration of a fundamental superhero trope that the broader MCU has largely abandoned throughout its 17-year history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 3

The secret identity – that cornerstone of superhero storytelling – has been deliberately minimized across most MCU properties since Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) proudly declared “I am Iron Man” at the end of the first MCU movie in 2008. This pivotal moment set a precedent that reshaped how Marvel would approach its cinematic heroes. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) never bothered with disguises, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) was always known as the Hulk, and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) were government agents whose identities became public knowledge even before the S.H.I.E.L.D. data dump in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Even Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), initially masked, had his royal status and superhero persona publicly linked a few minutes after his MCU debut.

Marvel Studios’ approach allowed for different narrative opportunities, exploring public reactions to superhumans, showing fans’ adoration through moments like AvengerCon in Ms. Marvel, and creating comedic scenarios like Thor taking selfies with admirers in Ragnarok. However, this choice also removed a fundamental element that made superhero comics resonate for decades: the inherent vulnerability of balancing civilian life with heroic responsibility, and the vital protection anonymity provides to those who challenge powerful forces without institutional backing. Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) identity struggles in Far From Home and No Way Home stand as rare exceptions, highlighting just how thoroughly the MCU moved away from this classic trope that Daredevil: Born Again addresses in depth.

Daredevil: Born Again Explains The Heavy Price of Unmasking Superheroes

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again delivers a masterclass in why secret identities matter by demonstrating their life-or-death stakes. When Matt’s conventional defense strategies falter against coordinated police corruption, he makes the calculated yet desperate decision to reveal that his client is the vigilante White Tiger. Through witness testimonies, Matt builds a compelling case showing how Ayala repeatedly risked himself to protect others, establishing a pattern of heroism that contradicts the prosecution’s portrayal of a vicious cop-killer.

Beyond legal strategy, the unmasking of White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again is a statement about what masks represent in a world where official channels abandon vulnerable communities. Unlike the high-profile Avengers with government backing, street-level heroes like White Tiger operate in a different reality. They challenge corruption within the system itself, making the protection of anonymity a survival necessity. Matt’s courtroom argument presents vigilantism not as lawless rebellion but as community protection arising when traditional protections fail. In that context, the secret identity allows vigilantes to operate without fear of retaliation.

The episode’s devastating conclusion hammers home what’s at stake. Despite winning his case and walking free, Ayala returns to vigilantism as White Tiger only to be summarily executed by an assassin wearing the Punisher logo. This outcome provides something often missing from MCU properties: tangible proof of why street-level heroes without institutional support need masks to survive. Unlike Iron Man with his fortified compounds or Thor with his godlike durability, protectors like White Tiger operate without safety nets. When their identities become public, they become targets for those they’ve challenged.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The MCU has only sporadically engaged with secret identity themes, with Spider-Man representing the most significant exception. Peter Parker’s identity exposure in Far From Home created such catastrophic consequences that No Way Home centered entirely around the fallout, culminating in a reality-altering spell that wiped Peter from collective memory. However, even in this extreme case, the focus remained on resolving the situation rather than exploring the ongoing psychological burden of maintaining separate lives. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) maintained some degree of anonymity as well, though her series treated this more as a coming-of-age element than a life-or-death necessity. Finally, Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) stands as another rare exception, although the secret identity trope is complicated by his dissociative identity disorder.

Daredevil: Born Again distinguishes itself by treating the secret identity not as an outdated comic book convention but as a profound moral quandary with extreme consequences. By revitalizing this classic trope, Daredevil: Born Again reconnects with superhero storytelling’s foundational elements while demonstrating their continued relevance. Furthermore, the White Tiger’s execution creates a powerful motivation for Matt’s eventual return to vigilantism while establishing the high stakes of the series. This framework promises a more complex examination of heroism than we typically see in Marvel Cinematic Universe, one where masks represent not just colorful costumes but necessary armor in a dangerous world.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday.

What did you think of Daredevil: Born Again use of the secret identity trope? Do you think White Tiger’s execution is what will lead Matt Murdock to become Daredevil again? Let us know in the comments!