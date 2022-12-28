Charlie Cox Reveals Major Change to Marvel's Daredevil Reboot From Netflix Series

In just a matter of weeks, the cameras will begin to roll on Daredevil: Born Again, a monstrous 18-episode reimagining of Marvel's Man Without Fear. Because of the extended episode count, series lead Charlie Cox says it will dive much deeper into Matt Murdock's courtroom drama compared to its predecessor that first aired on Netflix.

"I think because of the number of episodes they've committed to, there'll be a heavy influence of courtroom stuff—Matt Murdock, the lawyer in the new show," Cox said in a chat with GQ UK. "So I'm heavily focused on researching that area of this character and his life. It was one of the areas we didn't do a huge amount of exploration around before. Even my accent is probably really rusty."

Who's in Daredevil: Born Again?

So far, only Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to reprise their roles as and Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When we spoke to Cox earlier this year, he revealed he resubscribed to Marvel Unlimited to begin the Daredevil comics library from the very beginning.

"And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98. And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took," he said at the time. "Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!