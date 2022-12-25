Daredevil: The Internet is Arguing About Show's Rumored Rating Again

It's been another day on the internet, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to fuel the ever-burning fire that is the debate over the desired rating of Daredevil: Born Again. On one side, you have those hoping the reboot carries a bloodier tone similar to that of the Netflix series that first debuted nearly a decade ago. On the other hand, there are those that think the film can fit into line with the rest of Marvel's PG-13 fare.

When we asked Daredevil star Charlie Cox his thoughts on a rating earlier this year, he was optimistic about the PG-13 story Marvel could tell.

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all," the actor told us. "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

