Daredevil: The Internet is Arguing About Show's Rumored Rating Again

By Adam Barnhardt

It's been another day on the internet, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to fuel the ever-burning fire that is the debate over the desired rating of Daredevil: Born Again. On one side, you have those hoping the reboot carries a bloodier tone similar to that of the Netflix series that first debuted nearly a decade ago. On the other hand, there are those that think the film can fit into line with the rest of Marvel's PG-13 fare.

When we asked Daredevil star Charlie Cox his thoughts on a rating earlier this year, he was optimistic about the PG-13 story Marvel could tell.

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all," the actor told us. "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

