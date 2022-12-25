Daredevil: The Internet is Arguing About Show's Rumored Rating Again
It's been another day on the internet, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to fuel the ever-burning fire that is the debate over the desired rating of Daredevil: Born Again. On one side, you have those hoping the reboot carries a bloodier tone similar to that of the Netflix series that first debuted nearly a decade ago. On the other hand, there are those that think the film can fit into line with the rest of Marvel's PG-13 fare.
When we asked Daredevil star Charlie Cox his thoughts on a rating earlier this year, he was optimistic about the PG-13 story Marvel could tell.
"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all," the actor told us. "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."
Honestly you don’t really need the gore. Daredevil works just fine in a PG-13 environment.— Dustin “Christmas Name” Phillips (@SonicBlueRanger) December 22, 2022
Like stuff like Guardians and Spider-Man and other MCU projects can stay PG-13 but other projects that have characters that are a lot more darker like Daredevil, Blade and Deadpool can be Rated R that way they don’t gotta cut back on the violence because it’s PG-13.— AngrySonicBros (@AngrySonicBros) December 22, 2022
Yeah I still wish we could still have a Daredevil TV-MA show but I wouldn't be too worried. The Batman helped me realize that mature and darker stories can still be told in a PG-13 format.— Marvelous Gamer (@Mar_DC767620022) December 22, 2022
So we get a Hard PG-13 Version of Daredevil I'm alright with that.— Bob Mahoney (@bobmahoney866) December 22, 2022
don't nobody wanna watch pg 13 daredevil— 📎 (@briantyrees) December 22, 2022
There’s no scenes of people using hard drugs in Netflix Daredevil, so why do you even care about that lmao. They can also still reference drugs with a pg-13 rating and torture scenes can be done as well with a pg-13 rating, just watch Casino Royale— kino (@Kiddvbbm) December 22, 2022
Good. Daredevil is a top 5 marvel character and kids deserve to be able to get in on that. The Batman is PG-13. https://t.co/x5QrXTcMiW— Dylan Ayres (@dayres107) December 22, 2022
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.
