SDCC 2024: ComicBook’s Favorite Comic-Con Reveals

As quickly as it arrived, San Diego Comic-Con wrapped its festivities as the biggest comic convention in the world. Although there have been bigger conventions in the past, at least from an announcement since, most Hollywood studios had their presence felt in some, shape, way, or form throughout the weekend.

With some of team ComicBook on the ground at the San Diego Convention Center, and others covering from the various ComicBook HQs across the country, we put our heads together to come up with our favorite announcements over the weekend. Keep scrolling to see which reveals Team ComicBook loved most!

Justice League Unlimited

Justice League Unlimited artwork by Dan Mora featuring Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Star Sapphire, Black Lightning, Captain Atom, The Flash, and The Atom.

There’s not a team in comics right now more exciting than Mark Waid and Dan Mora, so confirmation they’re going to continue working together at DC beyond World’s Finest and Batman and Robin: Year One was welcome. Not only are they back on a team book, they’re back on THE team book, classic Justice League stories with the biggest roster imaginable. It’s the kind of pedal-to-the-metal storytelling that comics thrive on and which we can’t get anywhere else so quickly. — Spencer Perry

Avengers: Doomsday

The returns of the Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. instantly overshadowed anything else involving Marvel’s Avengers franchise and became the talk of the town. Set those aside (I honestly still don’t know how I feel about either) and you’ve got what is easily my favorite reveal from Hall H: Avengers: Doomsday. Regardless of who is directing or starring in the film, Doomsday shows Marvel making the right kind of choices to move on from existing issues.

Remember, this was supposed to be Avengers: Kang Dynasty. With Jonathan Majors so engrained in the MCU as Kang, recasting the character was too difficult, but you couldn’t keep him as the focal point of the franchise. Doctor Doom is a Marvel Comics icon, one of the best characters in the company’s entire roster, and a perfect choice to take over as the MCU’s next big bad. He’s also got the money and mind to help make sense of his multiversal takeover, as well as the bravado and showmanship that allow him to be the main character of a film series. It’s the perfect pivot from King that allows the MCU to continue barreling towards Secret Wars without changing too much, while also delivering a character that fans have been begging to see. — Charlie Ridgely

Harrison Ford Hulks Out

https://x.com/TheEricGoldman/status/1817591510528860270

“What is a Red Hulk?” That’s how Harrison Ford, who plays U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, responded when asked about his then-rumored Marvel role as Red Hulk in a 2023 interview with ComicBook. One year later, Ford hulked out onstage in Hall H after the film’s Comic-Con trailer showed the Red Hulk smashing through the White House before being engaged by Anthony Mackie’s vibranium-winged Captain America.

Ford, 82, takes over the late William Hurt’s role as the mustached Thaddeus Ross from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. “This is a character that’s based on a lot of history developed with Bill, who played the character previously,” Ford said. “But now, I am Thaddeus, and I’m delighted. And I’m proud to become a member of the Marvel universe. I’ve been watching fantastic actors — some of which are here tonight — have a really good time working in the Marvel universe, and I wanted a piece of the action.” — Cam Bonomolo

Creature Commandos Trailer

Creature Commandos key art

After months of teases, fans finally got their first look at the new DC Universe from DC Studios. While the studio itself wasn’t at Comic-Con, James Gunn sent Jim Lee the trailer for DC’s Creature Commandos and boy, it sure is a doozy. Even though the clip revealed was just a tease of the animated series, it has Gunn’s stamp all over it. Better yet, if the trailer is any indication on how the DC Universe is going to shape up, comic book fans have a lot of exciting things coming soon. — Adam Barnhardt