Why Daredevil and Kingpin's Final Fight Is One of the Best Comic Scenes We'll Ever See

Throughout the day Sunday, fans of Netflix's Daredevil launched an onslaught of tweets in an attempt to get the attention of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. You see, come Sunday, the fabled two-year moratorium on the property has officially ended, meaning the Burbank-based outfit can once again use Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his wide cast of supporting characters in future properties rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the barrage of tweets throughout Sunday morning, one clip from the hit Netflix show kept popping up as fans remembered their favorite moments: the scene where the Man Without Fear and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) fight for the final time. It's perfectly understandable why fans keep bringing it up — it's one of the best scenes comic book property we've ever seen in a comic book property.

The one tweet from the Daredevil rewatch today that was absolutely positively going to end up here! 😄 @Disney @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige It's time for you to #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/kcseml7Yfy — We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) November 29, 2020

Before we dive in, let's set the stage. Throughout the third season, Kingpin and his soon-to-be-wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) are forced to take refuge in a penthouse suite while the former serves out his prison term under a faux house arrest. Though he was supposed to be in prison, Fisk orchestrated an attack against himself so the FBI would be forced to remove him from the prison. In his penthouse — inside a hotel in which the character buys — the Kingpin is able to better orchestrate his criminal empire. Peak Fisk sliminess.

It's here the final fight in question takes place, and it's here where Murdock almost goes against anything he's ever stood for. It's here fans of comic book cinema get one of the best moments on film.

Daredevil Season Three takes place immediately following the events of The Defenders, where Murdock is forced to fight to the death with Elektra (Elodie Yung) as a skyscraper crumbles down on top of him. Though Ol' Hornhead is able to escape, Elektra is not, which sets him down his dark story arc over the course of Season Three.

The aforementioned skyscraper incident, the collapse of Midland Circle, has left his hearing injured, rendering it impossible for him to use his sonic-based powers. Erik Oleson and the writer's room here are quick to deconstruct the character and return him to his very core as viewers get to watch the character forge his own path forward.

Loosely based on "Born Again," the iconic Daredevil comics tale from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, the season reduces Murdock to nothingness. As a result, he's forced to grapple with his faith as a last resort — a hallmark signature in any quality Daredevil story we've seen since the dawn of time.

Fast forward to the final fight. A shell of his former self, Murdock and Fisk finally comes to blows and the former quickly gains the upper hand. With a bloodied Kingpin handing in the balance, Daredevil has every reason in the book to end Fisk's life — the vigilante can kill Fisk and save the city with one quick snap o' the neck. The criminal mastermind has destroyed Matthew Murdock, he's transformed the lawyer-turned-crimefighter into someone only vaguely familiar.

With each punch, with every blood splash, Murdock returns to his former self. He finds his reason and purpose. Daredevil is born again. Even though Murdock has the opportunity to end it all then and there, he doesn't. His faith restored, Murdock doesn't kill Kingpin, because it goes against his personal creed. He doesn't kill Kingpin because he doesn't need to — Daredevil has already won.

Though Fisk can construct a sprawling network of double agents, spies, and criminals, Matt Murdock managed to outsmart him all by dangling the only thing Fisk cares about in front of his very face — the well-being of his wife Vanessa. Despite Murdock demonstrating he won't kill a soul, viewers and Fisk alike realize he's now an All-New, All-Different take on Daredevil, and the thought of harm coming to Vanessa is enough to crumble Kingpin to his knees.

You shouldn't discount the rest of Daredevil Season Three by any means, because it's all pieces to the puzzle. It's just this fight ties every loose end up as tight as can be in the most fitting and satisfying conclusion one can dream up. It doesn't include a massive portals entrance, nor does it include a massive cosmic set piece — because it doesn't need to. This final fight is raw and real, and that's the reason why the scene is one of the best comic characterizations we'll likely ever get.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming.

What's your favorite Daredevil moment?