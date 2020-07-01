Daredevil Fans Celebrate Vincent D'Onofrio's Birthday
When it comes to having what they call range, few are comparable to the great Vincent D'Onofrio. From Wilson Fisk's Kingpin in Daredevil to Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Full Metal Jacket's Gomer Pyle, a makeshift Thor in Adventures in Babysitting, and everything in between — the actor has done it all. Around these parts, he's best known for his Daredevil role, a role some might say place him at the top of a "Best Villains of the MCU" list. As such, Daredevil fans are out in full force celebrating the actor's 61st birthday on Tuesday.
Happy birthday to our brilliant Wilson Fisk— We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) June 30, 2020
👑 @vincentdonofrio! 🍰🥳💖 pic.twitter.com/9RKd6sR59Z
Despite Daredevil having been canceled due to corporate politics, the actor said as recently as last summer he and the rest of the cast would jump back into their roles the first second the offers were sent.
“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor said.
“I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”
See some of D'Onofrio's birthday wishes below.
Brilliant
Brilliant is correct word for Vincent's portrayal of Fisk character. Happy Birthday Vincent! 🥰🤗— Shirley Walter (@Shirley20024) June 30, 2020
Best and Brightest
Best and brightest of birthdays to you @vincentdonofrio— Psychic Medium Jenn Ferrell (@GuidingSpirits1) June 30, 2020
Party Hats
Happy birthday Vincent 🥳!— p. #SaveDaredevil (@faded_toblue) June 30, 2020
Gimme Sugar
Sounds like someone is lookin' to get lucky tonight! Happy 61st Birthday to Vincent D'Onofrio! Men in Black (1997) #VincentDOnofrio #90sMovies pic.twitter.com/Dj6JQo7ANo— 90's Flicks (@90sFlicks) July 1, 2020
Gomer Pyle
The Cell, Ed Wood, Full Metal Jacket, Men In Black... wishing VINCENT D'ONOFRIO a happy birthday today! #vincentd'onofrio #dayinhorror #ruemorgue pic.twitter.com/Pdf2RglBCI— Rue Morgue (@RueMorgue) June 30, 2020
Thor Before Thor
"The most fun you can possibly have as an actor is to walk that line between what's real and what's interesting." - @vincentdonofrio— MoviTees (@MoviTees) June 30, 2020
Happy 61st Birthday to the great, Vincent D'Onofrio pic.twitter.com/fbgXVg3OX9
Heart of Gold
wishing a happy birthday to Vincent D’Onofrio. At Queens Theatre in 2018, he taught my Acting For The Camera class. It means so much to us actors that he is advocating for more disability inclusion in the arts. 😃 pic.twitter.com/YCpZqjMeZD— Kristina Arntz 🎬 (@KristinaArntz_) June 30, 2020
Godfather
For 3 seasons he became the godfather of organized crime in Hell's Kitchen and beyond!!! Today we wish Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk aka Vincent D'Onofrio a very happy 61st birthday!!! pic.twitter.com/iatEYe78wh— Happiness In Darkness-The Superhero Movie Podcast (@HiDarknesspod) June 30, 2020
Quick Trivia
Happy 61st Birthday Vincent D'Onofrio and @PopHorrorNews did you know that he was in the movie "Jurassic World"?— Edna Glenn Freeman (@edna45678928) June 30, 2020
Poll Time
today is Vincent D'Onofrio's birthday. He is one of my favorite actors. What is your favorite character that he has played? @vincentdonofrio— Some Guy From Ohio (@HOFcityChris) June 30, 2020
All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.
Where do you think Kingpin could pop up next? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev
