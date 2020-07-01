Daredevil Fans Celebrate Vincent D'Onofrio's Birthday

When it comes to having what they call range, few are comparable to the great Vincent D'Onofrio. From Wilson Fisk's Kingpin in Daredevil to Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Full Metal Jacket's Gomer Pyle, a makeshift Thor in Adventures in Babysitting, and everything in between — the actor has done it all. Around these parts, he's best known for his Daredevil role, a role some might say place him at the top of a "Best Villains of the MCU" list. As such, Daredevil fans are out in full force celebrating the actor's 61st birthday on Tuesday.

Happy birthday to our brilliant Wilson Fisk

👑 @vincentdonofrio! 🍰🥳💖 pic.twitter.com/9RKd6sR59Z — We Are #SaveDaredevil (@RenewDaredevil) June 30, 2020

Despite Daredevil having been canceled due to corporate politics, the actor said as recently as last summer he and the rest of the cast would jump back into their roles the first second the offers were sent.

“[The cancellation] kind of [left] us all in this uninformed, weird place. You ask any actor on this show if they want to do it again if they had the chance and they’re going to say yes, because the experience was so fun and inventive, and the characters are so strong,” the actor said.

“I feel the same way as everybody involved, not just the actors but the crew, and even Jeph Loeb over at Marvel, we miss it, we want to do that show.”

See some of D'Onofrio's birthday wishes below.