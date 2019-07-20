Netflix Releases New Sneak Peek Video for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will make its debut on Netflix on August 30th and while there’s already been one trailer for the upcoming prequel series to the Jim Henson’s cult classic film The Dark Crystal, eager fans are getting a brand new look at things — specifically how the series was made — with a new, “sneak peek” video released at San Diego Comic-Con. You can check it out in the video above.

“The idea is you watch the show and you forget you’re watching puppets,” director and executive producer Louis Leterrier said in the video.

And when fans are watching the series, they really will be seeing puppets. While CGI is used to enhance things, the characters themselves are not digital. They’re actually carefully crafted puppets, something Leterrier said made the project the most complicated of his career.

“It was always puppets, thanks to Netflix,” Leterrier explained, noting that do to the challenges, “every shot is the most complicated shot of my career.”

For those who are unfamiliar, The Dark Crystal is a 1982 dark children’s fantasy film. Widely regarded as a masterpiece, especially when it comes to its use of puppetry, the movie features only animatronic characters and tells the story of the dying world Thra and its inhabitants. Thousands of years prior to the events of The Dark Crystal, the titular Dark Crystal cracked and created to races, the horrifying Skeksis and a kind, gentle group of wizards called the Mystics. With the Skeksis — who used what power remained in the Dark Crystal to keep themselves alive — poised to become immortal, the last of the Gelfling race, Jen and Kira, must take the final shard of the crystal on a journey to repair it before a fateful celestial event that will doom their world.

This Dark Crystal prequel series will follow the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ rise to power. Film director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) is bringing the 10-episode series to life for Netflix.

The streaming service has assembled an absolutely stellar voice cast for this prequel, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio is joined by Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

You can check out a short synopsis for the series below.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will debut on Netflix on August 30th.