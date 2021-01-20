Twin Peaks Fans Celebrate David Lynch's Birthday

Throughout his ambitious career, filmmaker David Lynch has delivered audiences seminal and incomparable experiences, whether they be twisted thrillers like Lost Highway or Blue Velvet, historical dramas like The Elephant Man, or sci-fi adaptations like Dune. Arguably his most beloved work is the TV series Twin Peaks, which he co-created with Mark Frost, and even had a small role in on-screen. Lynch is such a defining force in the industry, due to his embrace of surrealist themes and love of Americana, that his last name has become a reference point for describing similar projects. The filmmaker celebrates his 75th birthday today.

In honor of the filmmaker's birthday, his fans took to Twitter to share their love for Lynch, as they celebrated the entire spectrum of his filmography. The celebrations weren't limited to just the stories he told, but a celebration of the figure himself, as his contributions to art in a variety of mediums are undeniable.

