Twin Peaks Fans Celebrate David Lynch's Birthday
Throughout his ambitious career, filmmaker David Lynch has delivered audiences seminal and incomparable experiences, whether they be twisted thrillers like Lost Highway or Blue Velvet, historical dramas like The Elephant Man, or sci-fi adaptations like Dune. Arguably his most beloved work is the TV series Twin Peaks, which he co-created with Mark Frost, and even had a small role in on-screen. Lynch is such a defining force in the industry, due to his embrace of surrealist themes and love of Americana, that his last name has become a reference point for describing similar projects. The filmmaker celebrates his 75th birthday today.
In honor of the filmmaker's birthday, his fans took to Twitter to share their love for Lynch, as they celebrated the entire spectrum of his filmography. The celebrations weren't limited to just the stories he told, but a celebration of the figure himself, as his contributions to art in a variety of mediums are undeniable.
Scroll down to see fans sending birthday wishes to Lynch!
Cookies and a Coke
prevnext
ITS DAVID LYNCH’S BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/bLguutpsXf— spider-man: turn off the dark advocate (@barbiesswanlake) January 20, 2021
Best Hair
prevnext
Happy Birthday to David Lynch, an inspiring artist & filmmaker. Also has the best hair in the business. pic.twitter.com/ikrbfAWfNG— Susan Leighton (@SuzeLeighton) January 20, 2021
Integrity, Hope, and Progressive Ideals
prevnext
Today is an extremely important day, a day that symbolizes integrity, hope, and progressive ideals... David Lynch's birthday.— 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚 ♡ (@yashatovah) January 20, 2021
Fear of the Unknown
prevnext
“There's always fear of the unknown where there's mystery”
Happy 75th Birthday David Lynch! 🎥🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/KQnQdhLHGQ— Film Again (@_FilmAgain) January 20, 2021
Narrowing Imagination
prevnext
“We think we understand the rules when we become adults but what we really experience is a narrowing of the imagination.” A very happy 75th birthday to David Lynch 🚬☕️🌹 pic.twitter.com/KOWXWGQHQ3— obscur (@obscurmedia) January 20, 2021
Cinematic God
prevnext
Happy 75th Birthday to Cinematic God, David Lynch! pic.twitter.com/LPAn2bLcl0— Dr. Hawk (@choppingwoodpod) January 20, 2021
A Little Something
prevnext
A little something I made for David Lynch’s 75th birthday 🖤
“Eraserhead is my most spiritual film”— Francesca Pusceddu (@cianytell_) January 20, 2021
“Elaborate on that”
“No.” pic.twitter.com/x2n7G7hOao
A Celebration
prevnext
The timeline celebrating David Lynch’s birthday pic.twitter.com/4asJHgA3hv— Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 20, 2021
The Maestro
prevnext
Today is the 75th birthday of David K. Lynch. The Maestro. Long live #DavidLynch pic.twitter.com/fcLRZXR6CF— Black Lodge Cult (@BlackLCult) January 20, 2021
Spiritual Film
prev
Happy Birthday David Lynch pic.twitter.com/qf8FO1305s— Amanda (@DuganAmanda) January 20, 2021