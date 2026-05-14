Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Officially Fixes The Big Bang Theory’s Biggest Leonard Crime After 10 Years

After a decade, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is finally fixing The Big Bang Theory‘s biggest crime against Leonard. Johnny Galecki’s character was one of the only two players who were part of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s original concept before it was reworked for CBS. The Big Bang Theory‘s jumping point was the focus on Leonard and Sheldon’s friendship before the cast was expanded via the revamped pilot, adding the rest of the inaugural cast of Kaley Cuoco’s Penny, Simon Helberg’s Howard, and Kunal Nayyar’s Raj.

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Despite his importance to The Big Bang Theory‘s core story, Leonard’s role in the series gradually started to fade as the years went on. The earliest seasons of the sitcom were anchored by Sheldon’s antics and Leonard’s pining for Penny. However, while The Big Bang Theory continued its focus on Jim Parsons’ socially-inept genius, it felt like his best friend slowly faded in the background. Leonard’s last compelling storyline was the lead-up to his wedding to Penny in the season 10 premiere back in 2016. After that, his stories were more B-plots.

To make things worse, Young Sheldon never once acknowledged Leonard’s existence and significance to his best friend’s story. Other members of the Pasadena gang, such as Howard and Amy, returned to participate in Sheldon’s autobiography, but not Galecki’s character. Thankfully, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is officially fixing that.

How Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Acknowledges Leonard’s Importance

Image via HBO Max

As the first sequel series in The Big Bang Theory, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is nothing like we’ve ever seen in the franchise, as evidenced by the trippy first-look. None of the original Pasadena cast members is going to be a series regular in the show. That said, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s trailer confirms how its story is connected to the original cast, with Leonard, Sheldon, and Howard creating a device that Stuart accidentally breaks, leading to chaos in the multiverse.

Galecki’s character being at the center of its storytelling, not to mention scientifically collaborating with Sheldon again, confirms that Leonard has found a worthwhile endeavor on the heels of The Big Bang Theory. Although it’s understandable why Lorre and Prady wanted to end the nerd-centric sitcom with Sheldon teaming up with Amy, there were justified arguments that it would have been more meaningful and poetic to the show if the Nobel Prize in Physics had been won by Leonard and his best friend instead.

Ideally, we would have seen them work together on the screen before the CBS comedy ended. But at the very least, the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is offering a much-needed update about the status of their friendship, especially after Young Sheldon‘s snub. Beyond that, it also opens the possibility of actually seeing Galecki (and anyone else directly connected to the creation and destruction of the device) reprise the role again on the screen — even if it’s just for a cameo.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will release all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max

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