Titans Showrunner Plays Coy About Stargirl Crossover

Back in September, DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger took to social media to tease a crossover between The CW series and HBO Max's Titans, sharing a photo featuring herself in her Stargirl costume alongside Titans star Ryan Potter, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, and director Eric Dean Seaton. The photo, which came after weeks of speculation and rumors about such a crossover, was captioned "Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Crazy coincidence. cRaZy." Considering that Stargirl films in Atlanta and Titans in Toronto, fans of course took the photo to mean that a crossover is definitely happening.

However, no official confirmation about such a crossover has yet to materialize and even Titans showrunner Greg Walker is playing coy. Speaking with TVLine, Walker said he'd love to do a crossover, but didn't actually confirm that one was happening.

"I would love to do a Stargirl crossover," Walker said. "Geoff Johns, he works in mysterious ways. So, that's all I'll say about that."

At this point, it still hasn't been confirmed if a Stargirl/Titans crossover is happening, though fans may not have to wait too much longer to find out for sure. The fourth season of Titans arrives on Thursday, November 3rd on HBO Max.

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

Unfortunately for fans of Stargirl, it was announced on Monday, October 31st that the series will end with the current, third season. New episodes will continue to air through December 7th, but the series will get a genuine finale as the creative team was alerted that the series was not being picked up for Season 4 with enough time to give it a proper send off.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 4, Part 1 of Titans premieres November 3 on HBO Max.