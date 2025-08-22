DC Studios Release Peacemaker Season 2 Opening (What Is the New Song?)

When Peacemaker first debuted, it was an improbable success story. The series spun a D-list villain out of The Suicide Squad and transformed him into a beloved antihero, all while delivering a heartfelt, hilarious, and action-packed narrative. One of the most iconic and unexpected elements of its success was the opening credits sequence, a deadpan, choreographed dance number that quickly became a viral sensation. Now, as Peacemaker‘s second season arrives, it carries the difficult task of integrating Christopher Smith’s (John Cena) story into the brand-new DC Universe continuity. At the same time, the show faces the creative pressure of living up to its own high bar, particularly the legacy of its viral opening credits. Last night’s premiere offered the first answers for fans, and the new opening dance number has already been released on YouTube, giving a taste of the season’s new direction.

The new opening dance number for Peacemaker Season 2 is set to the sound of “Oh Lord” by Foxy Shazam. While the song is different, the core aesthetic remains brilliantly intact, as the cast once again performs with expressionless focus and wonderfully rigid dance moves. The choreography is entirely new, however, giving the sequence a fresh energy that prevents it from feeling like a simple retread of the original.

More importantly, the new intro serves as a perfect roll call for the season to come. It not only brings back the key members of the 11th Street Kids but also puts a special focus on the newcomers who will be shaking things up, including an alternate-dimension version of the White Dragon (Robert Patrick), who now wears blue armor, and a brand-new villain named Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker), who is being set up as a nemesis for Peacemaker’s beloved eagle sidekick, Eagly.

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

The second season of Peacemaker serves as a direct narrative sequel to the blockbuster film Superman. The movie’s climax, which saw Lex Luthor’s dimensional technology tear a rift across Metropolis, has put the entire world on high alert. This global crisis provides the political backdrop for the new season, as the government agency A.R.G.U.S. now has a mandate to crack down on any and all dimensional threats. This puts Peacemaker directly in their crosshairs, as he is in possession of his father’s Quantum Unfolding Chamber, a dimensional doorway located in his closet. Complicating matters is the new head of A.R.G.U.S., Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who is hunting Peacemaker to get revenge for the death of his son in The Suicide Squad.

While the external conflict drives the action, the core of the season is a deeply personal story for its titular character. After discovering the portal in his father’s closet, Peacemaker finds a parallel dimension where everything in his life is better. In this other reality, he is a beloved and respected hero, and his family life is everything he ever wished his could be. This discovery forces him to confront his own trauma and failings, tempting him with the fantasy of a life he could have had.

New episodes of Peacemaker premiere on HBO Max on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

