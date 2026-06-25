The Best Part of DCU’s Superman Is Getting a TV Show As Krypto Animated Series Officially Announced

The world’s most super dog is getting his own TV show, as DC has revealed that a Krypto series is now in the works. The powerful pooch stole the show in 2025’s Superman, and returns in this year’s Supergirl, but that’s far from the end of his on-screen adventures.

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At Annecy Festival, DC Studios announced that an animated Krypto series is being developed, while also revealing an Absolute Batman animated series is in the works, and an anime titled Joker: Laugh Riot.

Developing…