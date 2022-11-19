DC's Stargirl: Starman Takes Back the Staff in "The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" Preview

This week's episode of DC's Stargirl left with things in a tense place for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the JSA. Jordan Mahkent/Icicle (Neil Jackson) officially returned after being believed dead and tried to convince everyone that he's a changed man who wants to live in harmony with everyone else. However, Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) isn't buying it — and the way the episode ended seems to imply that Sylvester's mistrust is in the right place — and it's something that is going to cause some major problems going forward. The CW has released a preview for "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" and in it, Sylvester takes back the Cosmic Staff from Courtney.

In the preview, Courtney tells Sylvester that he can't have the staff, but Cosmo goes to Sylvester anyway prompting Sylvester to declare that the staff has always been his anyway. You can also check out the episode synopsis below.

SOLO MISSION — As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester (Joel McHale) takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

Is Stargirl new next week?

Stargirl is not new next week. The series is taking the week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. The next episode of DC's Stargirl is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 30th. After that, there will be just one final episode left of the series.

Was Stargirl cancelled?

Unfortunately, Stargirl was not renewed for a fourth season by The CW.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I'm beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn't be more proud of our show and the fan community it's built!"

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton" airs on November 30th.