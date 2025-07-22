DC’s Lanterns Series Debuts the First Green Lantern & Sets Up a Huge DCU Story in This Huge Fan Theory

This new DC Universe theory suggests that the first-ever Green Lantern will make an appearance in the upcoming Lanterns series, which could lay the foundation for a live-action adaptation of one of DC’s most memorable events. Scheduled to hit HBO Max in early 2026, Lanterns will be the third TV series released as part of the rebooted DCU. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will debut as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively, two iconic holders of the Green Lantern mantle from DC Comics, but they could be joined by more.

Nathan Fillion has already been confirmed to be appearing as Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern in Lanterns after his debut in 2025’s Superman. However, a new theory posed on Reddit posits that DC Comics’ first-ever Green Lantern, Alan Scott, could also be featured in the series. The theory poses the idea that Jordan and Stewart may come to Earth to investigate Alan Scott’s demise at the hands of the Black Hand, a long-running foe to the Green Lantern Corps. Perhaps more surprisingly, this could set up a live-action “Blackest Night” adaptation for the DCU.

Alan Scott was introduced to DC Comics as a cosmic superhero in 1940’s All-American Comics #16, and he received his power not from the Guardians of the Universe, but from the Starheart, a magical entity once owned by the Guardians. Scott fashioned the discovered Starheart into a ring in 1939, after it saved him from a train wreck, and became the first Green Lantern. He has died and been resurrected a number of times in DC Comics, so this could become the core of Lanterns’ Earth-based investigation storyline.

The idea of the Black Hand killing Alan Scott would make a lot of sense for Lanterns. William Hand is one of the Green Lantern’s most prominent antagonists in DC Comics, becoming more powerful every time he fights the Green Lantern by absorbing the energy from the hero’s power ring. The Black Hand would be a fantastically dark and creepy villain to introduce in the grounded and gritty Lanterns series, which will be a True Detective-style investigative series, perhaps with Hal Jordan and John Stewart getting to the bottom of Scott’s demise.

Crucially, the debut of the Black Hand in Lanterns could set up a major event for the DCU’s future, as the villain has a key role in kicking off DC Comics’ “Blackest Night” event. “Blackest Night” spanned a number of titles between June 2009 and May 2010, and marked the resurrection of many deceased heroes as supervillains – brought back and imbued with power from the Black Lantern Corps power rings. It’ll surely be some time before the live-action DCU explores “Blackest Night” directly, but the Lanterns series could easily provide the franchise’s first tease to this expansive event.

