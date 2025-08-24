James Gunn Explains Why 1 Superman Character Doesn’t Appear in Peacemaker

The opening moments of Peacemaker season 2 is missing one new DC Universe character, and franchise creator James Gunn has now explained why. Prior to Peacemaker season 2’s premiere on August 21, 2025, many expressed concern about how Gunn would establish the season as a part of the rebooted DCU continuity, since season 1 was set firmly in the world of the DC Extended Universe. In fact, this proved to be incredibly easy, as the premiere episode’s Previously On section replaced the Justice League with the Justice Gang from 2025’s Superman, though one new hero was absent.

At the end of Superman, Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) became a member of the Justice Gang after stating how cool a name that is and earning the admiration of Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion). This recruitment spurred confusion when the full Justice Gang appeared in Peacemaker season 2’s Previously On segment, as Metamorpho wasn’t included. When asked about this on Threads, however, James Gunn had a simple response, noting that “The previously section happens before Superman,” so Metamorpho wasn’t yet a member of the team.

Why Isn’t Metamorpho in Peacemaker Season 2?

Metamorpho was introduced in Superman as a prisoner of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who is forced to turn his hand into Kryptonite to weaken Superman as a form of torture while the Man of Steel is being held in Luthor’s other-dimensional prison. Metamorpho is forced into this as Luthor has also taken his son captive, but Superman breaks out, saves the kid, and frees Metamorpho. The unusual character then goes on to help the Justice Gang stop Boravia from invading Jarhanpur, only then being invited to join the team, long after the new ending of Peacemaker season 1.

This explains why Metamorpho wasn’t included in the Previously On segment alongside Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Superman (David Corenswet), Green Lantern, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Supergirl (Milly Alcock) – with all but Fillion and Merced in shadow. However, it doesn’t explain where Metamorpho was during the subsequent opening moments of Peacemaker season 2, which saw Christopher Smith (John Cena) interview to be a member of the Justice Gang. Smith interviewed in front of Green Lantern and Hawkgirl, as well as the Justice Gang’s financier Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), but the other Justice Gang members were absent.

Perhaps Mister Terrific is running Metamorpho’s training off-camera, setting him up for an official role in the Justice Gang in future DCU projects. Alternatively, Metamorpho and Mister Terrific may be on another mission that doesn’t require Green Lantern or Hawkgirl. Whatever the case may be, it does indeed make sense that Metamorpho didn’t show up in Peacemaker, though the opportunity is there for this to soon be rectified.

