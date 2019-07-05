Deadly Class Coming to Blu-ray and DVD on July 30

Deadly Class has been cancelled after just one season, but the critically-acclaimed series will get a DVD and Blu-ray release later this month, according to executive producer Rick Remender, who co-created the comic with artist Wes Craig. Remender, who currently has a number of other projects in development for film and television, shared a link to the Blu-ray’s sales page on Amazon. Notably, the series is marketed here as “Season One,” not “The Complete Series,” likely indicating that the home release was well underway as Remender and his fellow showrunner Miles Orion Feldsott sought to find another home for Deadly Class after the series was cancelled by SYFY.

There is no word yet on whether there will be any bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray. We have reached out to seek some specifics and will update this story if anything comes of it. Meanwhile, you can see the post below.

DEADLY CLASS blu ray coming in a few weeks. Own the show screenrant says is the #1 best single season comic adaptation. https://t.co/mrITgR5Jn7 — Rick Remender (@Remender) July 5, 2019

Deadly Class follows a homeless teenager named Marcus (Bejamin Wadsworth) after he is recruited to a boarding school for budding assassins. Remender has said that one of the benefits of TV is that he will get to explore some of the spaces in between stories in the comics, and to elaborate on things that he moved past fairly quickly the first time around. Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

You can buy it digitally now on streaming video on demand services like Vudu, Apple TV, and Amazon Instant Video. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available on July 30.

