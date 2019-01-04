‘Deadly Class’ Stars Lana Condor and Michel Duval Say the Show is Surprisingly Relatable

In spite of being a period piece about a boarding school for assassins, Deadly Class cast members Lana Condor and Michel Duval say that they think the show is relatable to anyone who has ever felt out of place.

And even though the show is set against the backdrop of the late ’80s West Coast punk scene, Condor says the show is the perfect one to watch in 2019.

“I think it’s the perfect show to watch right now because a lot of people right now can relate to feeling misunderstood or isolated,” Condor told reporters during a recent set visit. “I think that with all the craziness that is going on in the world, this show will provide a support that your isolation that you feel, you’re not alone.”

That is, in fact, a fairly explicit theme in the pilot episode, which introduces the character of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth as the new kid at a school for assassins.

SYFY has released the Deadly Class pilot online, ahead of its TV premiere date on January 16. Fans who want to see the episode, which ComicBook.com called one of the best comic book TV pilots ever made, can do so here.

“I feel like, yeah, you can say that any teenager that feels alienated in high school can see the story of Marcus and how he’s the new kid and how he fights for survival in a crazy school,” added Duval. “But if you take that unreal part of the Kings Dominion assassin school, it is a high school and people can actually relate to it. But then it’s also amazing ’cause we travel back in time to ’87, so the older audiences can relate to it because that was their time. It’s everybody’s time. So many audiences can relate to it and it’s an amazing story.”

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadl Class follows the story of Marcus, a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling Image Comics series by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, Deadly Class is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

Deadly Class will debut on SYFY on January 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.