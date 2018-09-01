Rick Remender Releases New ‘Deadly Class’ Promo Image

Deadly Class creator Rick Remender has revealed a new promo image for the SyFy TV adaptation that compares the comics to the live-action.

On the left side of the promo are the original characters as drawn by Deadly Class artist Wes Craig in school yearbook style. Mirrored on the right side are the same characters as played by their live-action television actors in the SyFy series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Syfy also already released a first look at the Deadly Class television series. The video featured an interview with executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War).

“Deadly Class is one of the more twisted coming-of-age stories we’ve ever read,” Joe Russo said in the video. “It does an amazing job of exploring teenage years and the sense of alienation that you feel. The first time we read the book we were blown away. That’s why we’re standing here working on the show.”

Remender added that “Fans of the comic book are going to be delighted. Deadly Class is authentic, honest, and brutal. The threats are real.”

Anthony Russo continued, “There’s a mix of a lot of different sensibilities spanning everything from our more intense action work in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to like some of our more absurdist sensibilities.”

You can watch the Deadly Class trailer here. Here are some of the reasons we think Deadly Class is perfect for television.

SyFy ordered a pilot for Deadly Class in September 2017. The network picked the show up to series in April.

The series was adapted to television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will both executive produce alongside the Russos, as well as Mike Larocca. Adam Targum of Chipmunk Hill is an executive producer on the pilot episode, as is Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot.

Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions are producing.

Deadly Class is set in a dark interpretation of the 1980s. It follows a homeless teenager who is recruited into an elite private school run by the world’s criminal elite. The school has a strict ethical and moral code and a social environment that could leave any one of the students dead. The series is full of trappings of the punk rock counterculture of the era.

The Deadly Class television series stars Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

“We’re committed to developing graphic novels for Syfy and have found a rich, compelling, truly unique world in Deadly Class,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement when the series was picked up. “Our producing partners expertly combined high school angst, 80s nostalgia and comic flair into a beautifully realized, visually arresting pilot that truly brings Rick and Wes’ acclaimed comic series to life.”

Are you excited about the Deadly Class TV series? Let us know in the comments!

Deadly Class will premiere on SyFy in 2019.