Disney Channel Star Debby Ryan Gets Engaged to Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun

Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan has officially gotten engaged!

Ryan, who starred on The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie, recently confirmed via Twitter that she is engaged to Twenty-One Pilots musician Josh Dun. You can check out several photos of the proposal below.

I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes pic.twitter.com/JyKoXAV0IJ — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 23, 2018

As Dun revealed in his Instagram post, the proposal took place inside a treehouse in New Zealand.

Since wrapping up Jessie in 2015, Ryan has gone on to appear in Sing It!, Life of the Party, and the controversial Netflix series Insatiable. As part of Twenty-One Pilots, Dun has contributed songs to Suicide Squad, Supergirl, and Power Rangers.

The pair have been dating on-and-off since 2013, and were affectionately dubbed the portmanteau “Jebby”. They reconciled in 2016, confirming their relationship in 2018 on social media.

“I’m in love and very happy,” Ryan told the Sydney Morning Herald this past summer. “We’ve evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It’s cool and special to have that support system and we are each other’s biggest fans.”

