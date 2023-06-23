Dermot Mulroney Walks Off The View in Middle of Interview

It's been sometime since the Writers Guild of America voted to go on strike and it continues until they can come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion and Television Producers. This has caused multiple film and TV series to shut down production with the ones that have finished scripts continuing on. No one knows when the WGA and the AMPTP will come to an agreement and end the strike but it is affecting a majority of the business. Talks for future projects have stalled and fans won't have any official answers to what will happen next. Actors from every sector of the industry have been discussing the WGA strike in the press and now one actor has opted out of appearing on a talk show in support of what's going on. According to Variety, Dermot Mulroney (Scream 6) recently shot a segment for The View, and he explained to the hosts that he was going to "symbolically" walk off in support of all of the writers currently striking.

"Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union." Mulroney said in a statement.

Writers Strike Has Been Ongoing Since Negotiation with the AMPTP Broke Down

After the WGA voted to strike, they went into negotiations with the AMPTP to avoid the worst-case scenario, but their negotiations ended up not working out, and the AMPTP released a statement about what happened during their meeting.

"Negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA concluded without an agreement today. The AMPTP presented a comprehensive package proposal to the Guild last night which included generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals," the AMPTP said in a statement released back in May. "The AMPTP also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve that offer but was unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon. The primary sticking points are 'mandatory staffing,' and 'duration of employment' — Guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not."

The WGA also released a statement after their negotiations with the AMPTP fell through, and they are very determined to get what they deserve.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA revealed in a recent message that was sent directly to members back in May. "We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor," the guild leadership added. "Members of the Negotiating Committee, Board and Council will be out with you on the picket lines."

Screen Actors Guild Could Go on Strike Next

"The strike authorization votes have been tabulated and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity. I'm proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher recently revealed in a statement."Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it."

"I could not be more pleased with this response from the membership. This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that it's time for an evolution in this contract," SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland previously said in a statement when the authorization was announced. "As we enter what may be one of the most consequential negotiations in the union's history, inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming, and generative AI all threaten actors' ability to earn a livelihood if our contracts are not adapted to reflect the new realities. This strike authorization means we enter our negotiations from a position of strength, so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve."

