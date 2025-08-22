Dexter Cancellation May Be Bad News For Spinoff Series

Reports of Dexter: Original Sin being cancelled may indicate bad news for other spin-off shows that have been in the works. The Dexter franchise is one of the biggest assets that Paramount+ has to offer. I’ve been to Los Angeles twice in the last month and the LAX airport was filled with tons of digital signs advertising the entire Dexter franchise on the streaming service. They weren’t advertising anything else, just Dexter. It’s a series that has managed to retain its relevancy after nearly 20 years and multiple controversial endings. However, audiences love an anti-hero, especially one as charming and compelling as Dexter Morgan, so they keep coming back for more.

However, it appears that plans to expand the Dexter franchise are being reduced. Paramount recently merged with Skydance, so that means the new blood is coming in and evaluating everything. They are coming up with new plans on how to strengthen the company and likely even cut some unnecessary costs. Unfortunately, it appears that Dexter: Original Sin has been a victim of this process. Despite Dexter: Original Sin getting greenlit for Season 2 earlier this year, Variety has reported that the prequel series has been scrapped and won’t be moving forward. However, it may not be the only Dexter show that gets axed.

Dexter’s Trinity Killer Spin-Off May Be Dead Following Original Sin Cancellation

The report from Variety went on to note that Matt Thunell, who is overseeing Paramount’s TV division, is focusing on Dexter: Resurrection and Michael C. Hall’s take on Dexter Morgan for the future of the franchise. That is a reasonable strategy since Hall is so synonymous with the character and he is a massive selling point for fans. However, this likely means that all future iterations of the show will focus solely on him. Paramount had previously announced that it was working on a Dexter spin-off about the Trinity Killer, which John Lithgow would narrate.

According to showrunner Clyde Phillips, the writers have already penned ten episodes of the Trinity Killer spin-off which he praised, but they were waiting for the full greenlight from Paramount. It’s likely this was put on hold ahead of the merger with Skydance, but now, it feels somewhat unlikely that it will move forward given the studio’s focus on Hall’s iteration of Dexter.

Additionally, there were rumblings that spin-offs for Dexter: Resurrection characters were being considered earlier this year. There has been a lot of talk about developing a show around Krysten Ritter’s Lady Vengeance character who died after three episodes. Ritter herself has suggested there are talks of a future with her character, something that really only makes sense through a prequel spin-off. However, this once again seems unlikely as there’d be no way to fit Michael C. Hall’s Dexter into a show like that given we’ve seen their entire short lived relationship on screen already.

With that said, it does feel like there is some hope as a writer’s room is reportedly being assembled for Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection. While the show hasn’t been officially picked up, the massive critical praise and high viewership seems too good to pass up. Only time will tell what happens, but for now, don’t hold your breath on a Yellowstone-ification of the Dexterverse.

