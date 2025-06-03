Dexter Trinity Killer Spin-Off Gets Big Update from Showrunner

The Dexter spin-off about the Trinity Killer has gotten a big update from Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips. Dexter is one of the biggest television franchises out there, but its really thanks to a resurgence over the last few years. Of course, the Showtime drama was a massive hit when it was released in the late 2000s and went on to win all kinds of awards across its eight season run, but it has gained a big boost in popularity thanks to a whole new generation discovering it via Netflix. All of this comes amidst Showtime’s desire to really capitalize on the IP.

Showtime is currently working on a sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection which will bring back Michael C. Hall in the titular role in addition to a prequel series following a younger Dexter Morgan in the 1990s. However, Showtime has ambitions for more Dexter spin-offs beyond that. There are rumblings of new shows centered around other characters in Dexter: Resurrection as well as shows that shine a light on iconic characters from past versions of the series. Sometime after the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood in 2022, Showtime began figuring out what the future of the franchise looked like and announced three shows, two of which have turned into Dexter: Original Sin and Resurrection, but there was a third show focused on the Trinity Killer.

Dexter‘s Trinity Killer Spin-Off Is Awaiting a Green Light

The Trinity Killer is Dexter’s greatest villain thanks to a tremendous performance from John Lithgow and it’s expected he will return in some capacity, likely in some kind of narration, to chronicle the killer’s life before he encounters Dexter. It’s unclear when the show will be set since Trinity was killing people for decades, but that likely allows the writers the opportunity to tell his story across multiple seasons. With that said, updates on the Trinity Killer series have been infrequent, but we have some news on the project.

During a panel at CCXP Mexico (via Reddit user TheSystolicGem), Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed that all ten episodes of the Trinity Killer have been written, but they have yet to be given a greenlight to go into production. The team behind the show is hopeful they will be greenlit, but it’s unclear what exactly will allow that to happen. It’s possible that Showtime is waiting to see what comes of Dexter: Resurrection before greenlighting even more Dexter shows. John Lithgow is confirmed to cameo in Dexter: Resurrection, so that may juice some anticipation for a show centered around him. Either way, it seems likely that Resurrection is going to be a ratings juggernaut following the huge successes of both Original Sin and New Blood, so we may be able to expect another update on the Trinity Killer series later this year.

The Trinity Killer is one of Dexter’s best villains so it’ll be interesting to see how the creative team tackles this character in his own show. Part of what makes him so compelling is that we hear so much about the terrible things he has done over the years, but there’s also so much we don’t know. Dexter Season 4 reveals that he has a secret daughter that his family seemingly doesn’t know about and we have no idea who her mother is or what happened between them. Perhaps that’s something that will be explored in this new show, but it remains to be seen.

Do you want to see a Trinity Killer series? Let me know in the comments.