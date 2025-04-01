Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 Fate Revealed (Renewed or Cancelled?)

Dexter fans got some good news on Tuesday morning with the announcement that Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for Season 2. This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, considering how popular Dexter: Original Sin has been on Paramount+ with Showtime. The Dexter prequel holds the record as the most-streamed Showtime original, which is in large part due to Paramount shifting all of Showtime’s streaming content over to Paramount+ in 2023. But there has been obvious interest in more Dexter content, and the story of Young Dexter will at least continue for one more season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TheWrap reports showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips is back for Season 2 of Dexter: Original Sin. While no production dates have been set, the writers room will reportedly open soon. While another season of Dexter: Original Sin is good news, Paramount is reportedly considering doing more Dexter spinoffs. Michael C. Hall came back in Dexter: Resurrection, which is currently filming in New York City, but the latest report states Paramount is eying more characters from Dexter: Resurrection to spin off into their own series. A Dexter spinoff centered around the Trinity Killer was previously announced by Showtime and would see John Lithgow narrating similarly to Michael C. Hall in Original Sin. Things have been quiet on that project for some time, but it is reportedly still in the works.

ComicBook spoke to Dexter: Original Sin showrunner Clyde Phillips, where he talked about his hopes for future seasons.

“It will become the biggest Easter egg in the world,” Phillips teased about where Dexter’s story could go. “We need to see him grow in several ways. You’ll have to learn how to blend better. He will have to learn how to kill better and more efficiently. So, next season, does he get his boat? Does he get his apartment? Does he start wearing the Henley? Does he start doing the red string thing? Those are things that we’re going to explore, it’ll be like coming home for the audience with the music, Michael [C. Hall]’s voice, which is crucial to the show.”

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The series stars Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.

Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez(Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer.