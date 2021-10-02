Dexter: New Blood Poster Hails Return of Your Favorite Killer

We’re just over a month away from the premiere of Dexter: New Blood, the revival of the long-running Showtime series about a serial killer who hunts other criminals he deems worse than he is and now Showtime has released two new posters to celebrate not only the 15th anniversary of the original Dexter series but tease fans a bit more about what’s in store when we catch up with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) on Sunday, November 7th. The posters also coincide with the launch of the Dexter: new Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds podcast that launched on Friday, October 1st.



Both posters, which were shared on the official Twitter accounts for the series as well as Showtime, feature Dexter in the cold, but we’re not just talking about the frosty temperature. One features a closeup of his face with a chillingly sinister expression while the other shows Dexter doing a bit of cleanup in the frosty night. Both posters carry the tagline “Long Time No Spree”. You can check them both out below.

Dexter: New Blood is set a decade after the end of the original series which saw Dexter Morgan (Hall) disappear in a hurricane. Now, he’s living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York under the assumed name of Jim Lindsay, but a string of incidents involving lost children begins to draw Dexter out of retirement. In the recently-released series trailer, Dexter even acknowledges that he may be a monster, but at least he’s an evolving monster.



In addition to Hall returning as Dexter, Dexter: New Blood will star Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Alano Miller as Logan, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, David Magidoff as Teddy, Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan, and Jamie Chung as Molly.



“I’m looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes,” Hall explained in a previous interview. “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”



Dexter: New Blood will debut Sunday, November 7th at 9/8c on Showtime.



Are you excited for the return of Dexter? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.