Dexter: New Blood Trailer Released

https://youtu.be/l9H1uSS_zkk

“People don’t just disappear; there’s always a reason,” says one of the characters in Showtime’s first trailer for Dexter: New Blood, the revival of the long-running Showtime series about a serial killer who hunts and punishes other criminals he deems worse than himself. That’s against the framework of a trailer that shows Dexter Morgan living under the assumed name of James Lindsay, a nod to Jeff Lindsay, the author who first created the character in a novel years before the TV series was ever a thing. A string of lost children seems to be the thing that brings Dexter out of retirement.

Set a decade after Dexter — who says that he may be a monster, but at least he’s an “evolving monster” — went missing at the end of the TV series, New Blood will see Michael C. Hall’s character facing a new challenge. At the end of the trailer, his son Harrison shows up, visibly shaking Dexter and presumably putting his cover identity in some pretty serious jeopardy.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at Deb, Dexter’s sister, who appears in the new series despite her death in the original show.

“I didn’t really feel like I wanted to go back and fix a broken score,” actress Jennifer Carpenter told Variety of her return. “I feel like Deb had a different ending than the show. So, I decided that my work was to go to the bottom of the ocean and collect her and see if she wanted to be a witness to watch an unmedicated, decoded, unpunished, unchecked serial killer experience himself.”

“As much as [Deb] is an internalized character for Dexter, I think [she] represents how far he’s fallen… without a compass,” star Michael C. Hall added (H/T TV line). “I was so excited about Jennifer doing this because I knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places. And, of course, she did. And it was really fun to crack open our sense of [Dexter]’s internal landscape, because it’s much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be.”

Are you ready for Dexter’s return? Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons. Starring Michael C. Hall.

Dexter: New Blood will be available to stream on Sunday, November 7th and airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.