Dexter: Original Sin Reveals First Look at Prequel Series

Dexter fans can now get the first look at the upcoming prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. News on the Dexter spinoff has picked up over the last several months, with Paramont+ with Showtime announcing the cast that will portray the iconic Morgan Family. Christian Slater headlines the Dexter: Original Sin cast as patriarch Harry Morgan, with Patrick Gibson playing Dexter Morgan and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan. The show takes place 15 years before the events of the original Dexter series and follows Dexter during his formative years as he transitions into being a serial killer. Now, new photos reveal what the Dexter: Original Sin cast will look like.

Paramount+ with Showtime released five photos from Dexter: Original Sin, featuring Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, Christian Slater as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan, Dexter doing his serial killer work with a victim taped to a table, and Harry holding a pistol doing his police work. It all brings back memories of Michael C. Hall’s time as the titular Dexter, and how the show was a hit for Showtime during its run. Hall recently returned to reprise his role in the revival series Dexter: New Blood, which was canceled after one season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dexter: Original Sin adds four cast members

James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson star in Dexter: Original Sin.

James Martinez (Love Victor), Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love), Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) join the previously announced cast members Golden Globe winner Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin. Along with the announcement came news that production on Dexter: Original Sin began on June 5th, with Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) returning as showrunner and executive producer.

These four actors star as members of the Miami Metro Police Department in Dexter: Original Sin. Martinez plays Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart; Milian plays Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective; Shimizu plays Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Wilson plays Bobby Watt, Harry’s longtime partner and confidant.

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by showrunner ClydePhillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez(Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer.

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Roberto Sanchez as Tony Ferrer in Dexter: Original Sin

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan