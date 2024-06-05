Dexter Prequel Series Original Sin Adds Four New Cast Members

Four new cast members are joining the cast of Dexter: Original Sin. The Dexter prequel series hails from Paramount+ with Showtime and will take viewers back in time to Miami in 1991, where a young Dexter Morgan learned the ropes of becoming a serial killer. Paramount+ recently announced the main cast for Dexter: Original Sin, casting the younger versions of Dexter, his father Harry, and sister Debra. With the Morgan Family cast, it's time for the show to focus on rounding out its extended cast, and that includes who will be working with Harry Morgan at the Miami Metro Police Department.

James Martinez (Love Victor), Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love), Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) join the previously announced cast members Golden Globe winner Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin. Along with the announcement comes news that production on Dexter: Original Sin is beginning today, June 5th, with Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Who are Dexter: Original Sin's new cast members playing?

(Photo: Paramount+/Photo Credits L-R: Stan Demidoff, Neon Kite, Paul Smith, Andrew Southam)

These four actors star as members of the Miami Metro Police Department in Dexter: Original Sin. Martinez plays Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart; Milian plays Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Shimizu plays Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Wilson plays Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner and confidant.

Martinez can be seen most recently on Love, Victor and Wolf Pack. His past roles include House of Cards, One Day at a Time, Tell Me a Story, CSI, Unforgettable, Elementary and the pilot, Guilt by Association. Milian's past credits include Resort to Love, Step Up: High Water, Falling Inn Love, Soundtrack, The Oath, Bring It On, Family Guy, Grandfathered, Be Cool, and Love Don't Cost A Thing. Next up, Christina has the upcoming releases of Meet Me Next Christmas and Body Language, both feature films she stars in and produced.

Shimizu is best known for his recurring role on the hit series The Blacklist and will be featured in Taika Waititi's upcoming series Interior Chinatown. Other notable credits include The Terror, S.W.A.T. and The Outcasts. Wilson made his television debut on The Cosby Show and has since starred in a slew of television series, past credits include Good Girls, Mike & Molly, Heist, Blind Justice, The Hoop Life, Fatal Attraction and Bel-Air.

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

