Dexter: Resurrection Leaked Photos Tease Dexter on the Run in New York City

A bunch of new photos from Dexter: Resurrection have hit the internet and they show Dexter seemingly on the run in New York City with some familiar faces. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. The original series was a total ratings hit for Showtime back in the late 2000s and was responsible for earning the network a number of prestigious award wins and nominations. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out super well in the finale as it fans were extremely unsatisfied and it hurt Dexter‘s legacy tremendously. After eight seasons, fans were left scratching their heads without any closure and hoped maybe someday the show would return to tie up loose ends.

Flash forward nearly a decade and Dexter Morgan was back in a new form. Michael C. Hall came back for a one season revival called Dexter: New Blood which saw the actor playing a version of the serial killer that was abstaining from murder under a new identity in upstate New York. However, things eventually went south and Dexter started killing again, leading to a whole storm of issues that culminated with his son, Harrison, shooting and killing him… or so we thought. At the start of the new prequel series Dexter: Original Sin it’s revealed that Dexter survived as he was rushed to the ER and saved by doctors. However, he was outed as a killer and escaped from jail, so he’s still in a load of trouble.

Dexter: Resurrection Leaked Images Show Dexter and Harry’s Return in New York City

Dexter: New Blood

All of this leads into Dexter: Resurrection, another sequel series that began filming earlier this month and is slated to premiere this summer. Michael C. Hall once again returns to the role and will be going toe to toe with Uma Thurman and another mystery antagonist in New York City. As of right now, not much is known about the core story, but some new leaked images from the set certainly help set the stage for what’s to come. New Dexter: Resurrection images released by JustJared show Dexter in a Jeep (seemingly stolen based on all the silly stickers it’s plastered in) in New York.

The image reveals our first look at Harry’s return in Dexter: Resurrection. Similar to the original series, we see Dexter’s dad in the passenger seat offering up some kind of wisdom or advice to his son. James Remar’s character was absent from Dexter: New Blood and was instead replaced by the ghost of Deb, but it doesn’t seem like she will be in this series. As for what the two are talking about, other images reveal Harrison is working at a hotel as a bellhop in New York City. It’s likely Dexter is trying to figure out how to get back to his son and reforge a connection.

Given Dexter killed a cop, escaped custody, and is suspected of being a serial killer by the police, it’s highly unlikely he just walked free after waking up in the hospital. At the very least, he’d probably have to stand trial before getting to go wherever he wants. With that said, Dexter seems to be on the run in New York City and stakes are high. The Dexter: Resurrection will also see the return of Angel Batista, which should allow for a confrontation between the two. A showdown was set up at the end of Dexter: New Blood, but never materialized.

All in all, these pictures tease a very exciting new take on Dexter. A new setting with returning iconic characters should make for a really great show. While Miami is certainly a big city, New York City is a whole different beast with subway stations, tall skyscrapers, and other unique obstacles and locations for Dexter to operate in. It’s not as easy as just stalking someone in his car through the streets of Florida. Rumor has it that Dexter: Resurrection will also be multiple seasons, so we can likely expect Dexter’s story to continue for the next few years.