Dexter: Original Sin Teaser Confirms Premiere Date for Serial Killer Prequel

Showtime has released a trailer for Dexter: Original Sin, providing fans not just with a first look at some new footage from the prequel series, but also a release date, revealing that America's favorite serial killer will be back in action in time for the holidays. Patrick Gibson will star as the killer in the series, with original Dexter star Michael C. Hall returning to provide voiceover in a How I Met Your Mother kind of way. Series creator Clyde Phillips returns as showrunner for the series, which is set to run for 10 episodes on Paramount+ and Showtime.

The series stars Gibson alongside Christian Slater as Dexter's father, who fosters his interest in all things violent. Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson also star, with Sarah Michelle Gellar in a guest starring role. You can see the trailer below.

Since Dexter ended in 2013, the franchise has rarely really had a rest. Rumors of a reunion, revival, or movie started almost immediately, and came to a head with Dexter: New Blood in 2021. In addition to the prequel series Original Sin, the Dexter brand will live on with Dexter: Resurrection, a new series that takes place after New Blood and stars Hall. New episodes of New Blood are still rumored, which would center on Dexter's son Harrison Morgan, who would be trying to decide whether or not he wants to follow in his father's footsteps. The last update on that was in 2023, though.

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by showrunner Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Michael Lehmann (Heathers) serves as directing executive producer.

Dexter: Original Sin is set to debut on December 13th.