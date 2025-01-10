Dexter: Resurrection Director Shares First Set Photo As Filming Begins

Dexter: Resurrection has finally begun filming and the first set photo has been released. There aren’t many shows that have gone on for as long as Dexter has. The Showtime drama started back in 2006 and is still going to this day, just in a very different iteration. Dexter‘s initial run ended after eight seasons back in 2013 and unfortunately, fans weren’t pleased with how the show ended. It was open-ended, unsatisfying, and very bleak, leaving fans confounded. For years, Dexter sat high on lists that ranked the worst series finales and that was the show’s legacy. However, Showtime managed to revive the show with a show called Dexter: New Blood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It continued the story of America’s Favorite Serial Killer and was well received… until the ending. Yes, Dexter failed to satisfy fans with its ending once again. This time, things seemed permanent, though. Dexter: New Blood ended with Dexter being shot and killed by his son, meaning any future series would likely lie with Harrison. Fans were vocally resistant to this because they didn’t resonate with Dexter’s son, especially after they saw him kill the character they were attached to. Showtime then announced a prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin, which recently premiered to positive fan reactions, but also confirmed a sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection set to premiere in June 2025.

Yes, Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter and is back from the dead. It was a surprise to many who assumed that version of the character was either gone forever or would only appear as a ghost, similar to Harry and Deb. However, Dexter: Original Sin revealed Dexter survived the ending of New Blood thanks to the cold weather slowing his blood loss and the help of some ER doctors. It’s more or less a miracle that the creators found a somewhat plausible way to write themselves out of this corner which allows them to make the sequel series. Not much is known about Dexter: Resurrection yet, but we have gotten a small first look at the show.

Dexter: Resurrection Celebrates First Day of Filming With Set Photo

Dexter: Resurrection began filming on January 9th, 2025 and director Marcos Siega shared the first set photo in a now deleted Instagram post. It shows a film slate lying in the snow, suggesting the show will still be set in the winter time following the events of New Blood. This is hardly a shock since Resurrection is expected to pick up immediately after we last saw Dexter, which saw him in upstate New York shortly after Christmas.

dexter: resurrection set photo via marcos siega

It’s heavily expected that Dexter: Resurrection will take place in New York City thanks to casting calls, location scouts, and rumors, so we can expect a massive change of scenery for Dexter. It’s unclear exactly how Dexter will get there and what kind of journey he will go on, though. At the end of New Blood, he was put in jail on suspicion of being the Bay Harbor Butcher and then killed a police officer to escape. So, he will likely be on the run from police. Showtime recently confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection will see the return of Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan, and Harry Morgan as series regulars. It seems likely that Batista may be assisting in a manhunt for Dexter while he searches for his son. Of course, this is pure speculation and we likely won’t know for sure until the first trailer drops.

It’s been suggested that Dexter: Resurrection is being designed to go on for multiple seasons, something New Blood didn’t go for. How that will all work is a total mystery, especially with the stakes being so high already. Not much else is known about the show, but we can likely expect some more hints and teases in the coming weeks as more set photos get released from paparazzi and the crew. It’s rumored that Peter Dinklage will be the villain in Dexter: Resurrection, but nothing has been confirmed quite yet. Perhaps we will hear more soon as production gets further underway.