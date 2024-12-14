Dexter: Resurrection Trailer Teases Sequel Series; Release Month Revealed

Dexter: Resurrection has gotten its first teaser trailer, giving fans an early taste of the sequel series coming in 2025. There are few shows (besides soap operas) with as much longevity as Dexter. The Showtime series began in 2006 and ran for eight seasons, concluding just weeks after the ending of Breaking Bad, another popular show focused on an enthralling criminal. However, fans were dissatisfied with the ending and it frequently shows up on lists as having one of the worst endings to a TV series ever. Almost a decade later, Showtime revived Dexter for a sequel series known as Dexter: New Blood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show is Showtime’s most popular series ever and according to showrunner Clyde Phillips, the finale to New Blood had the highest viewership of any episode in Showtime’s history. However, high viewership didn’t equate to positive reception. The ending was once again infuriating for fans who felt that it was rushed and unfulfilling. New Blood concluded after ten episodes and saw Dexter being shot and killed by his son, Harrison, after having his moral code revealed to be a sham. On paper, it was a good idea and one that many fans accepted as interesting, but in execution, it felt like the big ideas Dexter: New Blood presented weren’t given enough time. The show was still massively popular despite a rocky ending and Showtime greenlit a prequel series known as Original Sin as well as a continuation of New Blood.

Now, Dexter: Original Sin is here and it reveals that Dexter Morgan is actually alive! We won’t spoil exactly how that is in this article, but there’s a key reason for why he’s been revived. Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter Morgan in a new sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection. Plot details are being kept heavily under wraps, but the first teaser trailer for the series has been released in conjunction with the release of Original Sin. The teaser doesn’t contain any new footage as Dexter: Resurrection begins filming in January, but we do hear Michael C. Hall’s charming voice along with a logo and confirmation of a Summer 2025 release. The logo cleverly has a fast forward icon at the end of the word Resurrection, which is a spin on the fact the Original Sin logo has a rewind icon on its logo, highlighting that one is a prequel and the other is a sequel.

To really narrow things down, DiscussingFilm was exclusively told by Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips that Dexter: Resurrection will officially premiere in June 2025. With Original Sin set to finish its first season in February, that means there will only be a four month window without Dexter on our television screens. As for what we can expect from Dexter going forward, it’s anyone’s guess. Dexter: New Blood ended with the Bay Harbor Butcher himself being outed to the world as a serial killer and possession of his body was taken by police. It’s likely that Dexter will be in custody for at least some of Dexter: Resurrection but will devise some sort of escape plan.

Details are scarce about who else will be in the show besides Michael C. Hall, but it’s rumored that Peter Dinklage will show up in Dexter: Resurrection. There are currently no details about who he is playing, but a notable actor like Dinklage would make sense for a villain. Dexter has historically garnered big names to play the big bads with actors like John Lithgow, Colin Hanks, Clancy Brown, and Jimmy Smits all having gone toe to toe with Dexter over the years. Dinklage would be yet another award-winning star to test Dexter again.