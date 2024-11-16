Dexter: Resurrection Reportedly Eyeing Peter Dinklage, Gillian Anderson to Star

According to a new report, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and X-Files star Gillian Anderson are in talks to play key roles in Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel series to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. Dexter was one of the biggest shows of the mid-2000s, leaning into the anti-hero trope that was fairly taboo at the time, especially for a character as heinous as a serial killer. The Showtime series went on to be showered in critical acclaim and awards for its first 5 seasons, but then had a rough second half that saw a decline in quality. Viewership still remained high thanks to a lovable cast and compelling drama, but it ended in a whimper with a critically panned series finale. After nearly a decade, Dexter returned with Dexter: New Blood, a ten episode mini series that concluded with a tragic end for the titular character caused by his own son. Many assumed that was the end for Dexter Morgan, but it is not.

On top of a Dexter prequel series airing in December, Dexter Morgan will live on in a new series known as Dexter: Resurrection. As of right now, nothing about the show is known besides the fact Michael C. Hall will return as Dexter and it seems that he is very much alive in the series despite viewers seeing him get shot in the chest at point blank range. The series is scheduled to begin shooting in January 2025 with a premiere tentatively slated for Summer 2025, meaning we should start to get some more concrete details on the project pretty soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, we have some first real bits of casting news courtesy of insider Jeff Sneider. Sneider has a shaky track record with some scoops, so take it with a grain of salt until it’s further confirmed, but two major stars are in talks to join Dexter: Resurrection. Peter Dinklage and Gillian Anderson are both currently in negotiations to join the project. As of right now, their roles are unknown. If this was any other season of Dexter, it would be easy to assume at least one of them may be playing the villain, likely an opposing serial killer. John Lithgow, Jimmy Smits, Colin Hanks, and Clancy Brown are some of the big names to go up against Dexter in the past. However, it’s likely Dexter: Resurrection will not follow the typical formula of the series as Dexter’s dark secret has been exposed to the public, meaning he can’t sleuth around anymore and hunt targets as he himself is wanted for being the most prolific serial killer out there.

Dexter: new blood

Sneider also notes that the series will pick up where New Blood left off with Dexter bleeding out in the woods. When we last saw the character, he was on the ground, presumed dead, at the feet of Officer Angela Bishop and backup wasn’t far behind her. It’s hard to imagine Dexter isn’t in custody at least at the start of Resurrection, but it remains to be seen what could come from this besides a fairly open/shut court case against the serial killer. It’s possible Dinklage and Anderson could play lawyers, FBI agents, cops, or some other form of law enforcement tasked with bringing Dexter to justice once and for all as opposed to killers he must contend with.

Michael C. Hall has suggested that there’s room for Dexter: Resurrection to continue with multiple seasons, but that could be a coy answer. It’s really difficult to imagine how Dexter could continue to feasibly operate at this point given his secret has been so publicly exposed and he has burnt just about every bridge he had left. He managed to escape the life of Dexter Morgan and become Jim Lindsay, but that secret was blown open after Angela met Angel Bautista from the original series and revealed to him that Dexter was alive and well. Either way, it seems like whatever this turns into will be really interesting and have plenty of talent backing it.