Dexter: Resurrection: How Many Episodes Will It Be?

Dexter: Resurrection is one of the next big shows on the horizon, but just how much of it are we going to get? Dexter is one of the most popular TV shows out there having had a massively successful eight season run from 2006 – 2013. The show was not only a huge commercial success for Showtime pulling in millions of viewers every year for 12 weeks at a time, but it was showered with awards too. Dexter raked in Golden Globe and Emmy wins throughout its run, making it one of the most prestigious shows out there. Sadly, as most know, the show ended with an unsatisfying whimper in its eighth season.

Almost a full decade would go by with fans begging for a revival of Dexter and Showtime granted them that wish. In 2021, a continuation known as Dexter: New Blood was released. Sadly, even Dexter: New Blood‘s ending was controversial among fans and it seemed like that would indeed be the end of the beloved serial killer. However, that’s not the case at all. Last year, Showtime confirmed that Michael C. Hall’s Dexter will come back from the dead for Dexter: Resurrection, a new sequel series set after Dexter: New Blood. Not much is known about the show right now, but with Dexter: Original Sin wrapping up this week, it will be a big focus for Showtime.

How Many Episodes Is Dexter: Resurrection?

dexter: new blood

A lot of fans are curious to know just how much more Dexter we’re going to get with Dexter: Resurrection. Well, a new press release for the series has the answer! Buried in the announcement that Peter Dinklage is joining the Dexter: Resurrection cast as the show’s villain, it was confirmed that Dexter: New Blood director Marcos Siega is returning to direct six episodes while Dexter: Original Sin director Monica Raymund will helm four other episodes. No other directors are mentioned, which seems to suggest Dexter: Resurrection will premiere this summer with ten episodes. This isn’t a huge surprise as New Blood and Original Sin both had ten episodes, so it seems like that’s the structure the show will utilize going forward.

As of right now, Dexter: Resurrection has no concrete premiere date, but showrunner Clyde Phillips indicated in December that it will begin airing sometime in June. Although plot details are scarce for the series, rumors and set photos for Dexter: Resurrection indicate that Dexter will awake in an Iron Lake hospital at the start of the series and make his way to New York City to find his son, Harrison. It’s hard to imagine what kind of journey Dexter is going to go on now that his secret is out in the open and his son literally killed him, albeit temporarily. However, it should make for a really exciting series.

One of the disappointing things about Dexter: New Blood was that it was just one season. Reputable rumors indicate that Dexter: Resurrection is being planned to have multiple seasons, so we seemingly won’t have to say goodbye to Michael C. Hall’s Dexter later this year. Of course, plans could change, he could die again/get sent off to prison, and the show would follow Harrison, but it doesn’t seem like audiences want that. A second season of Dexter: New Blood with Harrison as the protagonist was initially being planned, but plans shifted back to Dexter himself when Hall expressed interest in coming back if they could revive his character.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on Showtime and Paramount+ this summer.