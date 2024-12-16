Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Addresses Potential Marvel Return, “I’ll Be Ready”

Krysten Ritter is ready to return as Jessica Jones for the MCU, as the actress revealed during an exclusive interview with ComicBook for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. A sexual abuse survivor with drinking problems, Jessica Jones made her MCU debut in her titular series as part of the Defenders initiative. The project, aimed at mature audiences, was developed through a now-dead partnership between Marvel Studios and Netflix, which aimed at presenting street-level vigilantes in gritty storylines. The Defenders storyline has been recently canonized by Marvel Studios‘ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, making Ritter’s willingness to return as the fan-favorite character timely.

During this year’s D23 Brazil fan expo, Winderbaum expressed his enthusiasm for Jessica Jones when asked which Defender he’d most like to see return to the MCU. “Oh, wow. I mean, Jessica Jones,” Winderbaum responded without hesitation. Apparently, Ritter was unaware of the news but was happy to learn about it. “Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call?” Ritter exclaimed. She then added enthusiastically, “Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.” Her response clearly indicates her eagerness to reprise the role that made her a household name among Marvel fans.

Jessica Jones, which premiered on Netflix in 2015, quickly became a critical darling and fan favorite. The show stood out for its unflinching portrayal of trauma, addiction, and recovery, tackling mature themes rarely explored in superhero narratives. Ritter’s nuanced performance as the troubled private investigator garnered widespread acclaim, earning her a dedicated following. The series ran for three seasons and was consistently praised for its psychological depth and complex character development.

Unfortunately, Disney+’s launch led to the end of Marvel Studios’ partnership with Netflix and the subsequent discontinuation of the Defenders universe, of which Jessica Jones was part. However, after many years in a creative limbo, the Defenders are returning to the MCU, thanks to Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Will Bring the Defenders Back to the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again represents Marvel Studios’ most ambitious attempt to reintegrate the Defenders characters into the mainstream MCU. The series has assembled an impressive cast that bridges the gap between the Netflix era and the MCU. Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, following his appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and most recently, Echo. In addition, Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, continuing his character’s arc from Hawkeye and Echo. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s return as Frank Castle/The Punisher further cements the show’s connection to the Netflix universe. Finally, In a significant move demonstrating Marvel’s commitment to honoring the original series, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson have been brought back to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

With the whole of Netflix’s Daredevil gang back together, Born Again is a direct follow-up of the show’s three seasons — with a significant time jump to iron the edges. Since Matt Murdock crossed paths with Jessica Jones in the Defenders universe, bringing Ritter back for a new Jessica Jones series would be easy. If Ritter wants to return, and Winderbaum wants to develop the project, now it’s just a matter of sitting down and aligning agendas.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Ritter will be seen next in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which premieres on December 20, 2024.