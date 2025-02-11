Dexter: Resurrection Casts Peter Dinklage as Series Villain

Dexter: Resurrection is adding legendary actor Peter Dinklage to its cast as the show’s villain. One of the most popular TV shows out there, Dexter, is getting yet another sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection. The popular serial killer series ran from 2006 – 2013 on Showtime and was lauded with awards and critical praise through the bulk of its 8 season run. However, the ending left fans with a sour taste in their mouth and made them desire closure. Almost a decade later, Showtime granted them that closure in the form of a limited series called Dexter: New Blood which followed Dexter in a new setting while abstaining from murder. Of course, this doesn’t last long and blood is spilled once more.

Fans were shocked that they got the closure they longed for at the end of Dexter: New Blood‘s brief run. At the end of the show, Dexter Morgan is shot and killed by his son Harrison. It seemed like that was the end of the road for Dexter, but alas, prequel series Dexter: Original Sin confirmed he survived his fatal gunshot wound. Dexter managed to survive bleeding out and was revived by doctors in the emergency room. While we aren’t sure where his story goes from here quite yet, we do have some details about who he will be facing when Dexter: Resurrection premieres in summer 2025.

Peter Dinklage Joins Dexter: Resurrection Cast

micahel c. hall and peter dinklage

Deadline has confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection‘s villain will be played by none other than Peter Dinkage. This was rumored back in December, but it’s good to get concrete confirmation. Dinklage will play a billionaire known as Leon Prater. According to a description of the character, he’s someone who presents himself as noble, but has a dark side: “To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.” As for what exactly Leon is going to do to get on Dexter’s bad side remains to be seen, but he wouldn’t be the first member of the elite to go toe to toe with Dexter. Season 5 saw Dexter going up against a rich self help coach with a dark secret named Jordan Chase.

Uma Thurman has also been confirmed for Dexter: Resurrection and she will play a sort of bodyguard/fixer for Leon Prater. Set photos released earlier this week showed Thurman performing scenes for the series in New York City. It seems like the bulk of Dexter: Resurrection will take place in New York City based on rumors and set photos, making for an exciting new setting for Dexter.