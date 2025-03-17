Dexter: Resurrection Adds Sopranos Star to Massive Cast

Dexter: Resurrection is continuing to fill out its massive, star-studded cast with an actor from another cable drama: The Sopranos. Back in the mid 2000s, TV shows were only just starting to really lean into how dark they could truly get. Shows like Dexter, Breaking Bad, and The Sopranos were pushing the envelope by centering themselves around immoral people committing heinous crimes. Of course, these shows also had to reckon with the consequences of their actions by showing their falls from grace, largely resulting in death. It was a new, bold era for television and one that was deemed controversial, especially in the case of Dexter, a series about a vigilante serial killer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Dexter would go on to be a massive hit with Emmy and Golden Globes wins, juggernaut ratings, and a massive streaming life nearly 20 years after its initial premiere. It’s a show that refuses to die, even when its protagonist does. After a successful prequel series last year, Dexter Morgan returns from the dead in a sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection this summer. As of right now, the show has remained a big secret and Showtime hasn’t even released any kind of notable plot synopsis. We don’t know anything about the story for the show beyond the fact it will pick up moments after the events of Dexter: New Blood and see Michael C. Hall returning to his titular role.

Dexter: Resurrection Casts The Sopranos Star Steve Schirripa

the sopranos

However, Showtime hasn’t been shy about boasting Dexter: Resurrection’s large and impressive cast. About every week for the last month now, Showtime has announced one or two noteworthy actors joining the cast of the upcoming serial killer drama. To date, Showtime has confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection will star Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, James Remar, Neil Patrick Harris, and many, many others. It’s an elite cast and one that is filled with TV legends. One would thing with such a jam packed cast, Showtime would be done adding newbies, but that’s not the case. Variety has confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection will star The Sopranos star Steve Schirripa as Vinny, a greedy slumlord. Schirripa is best known for playing Bobby Bacala in the HBO mob drama The Sopranos and Detective Anthony Abetemarco in the police procedural Blue Bloods.

It’s not clear if Schirripa will be someone Dexter is targeting or just someone in the larger ensemble, but his character is described as a recurring role, so it’s likely not one of Dexter’s kills of the week. It’s entirely possible that Dexter or his son Harrison will need a place to stay and rely on someone like Vinny to give them shelter in something they can afford. Dexter isn’t going to be working a full time job (at least not in a traditional sense) and Harrison is just a kid. Either way, it’s yet another great TV actor in a key role in one of 2025’s most anticipated shows.

In somewhat related news, actor John Lithgow has also confirmed that he will return as the Trinity Killer in Dexter: Resurrection. This is expected to be more of a cameo role that haunts Dexter at the start of the show, though. It’s likely there are some other surprises being kept under wraps as Jennifer Carpenter has denied she will return as Deb in Dexter: Resurrection, but rumors contest this and say she will appear in some capacity.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere this summer on Paramount+ and Showtime. What do you think of the show’s massive cast? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.