Dexter: Resurrection: Jennifer Carpenter Confirms Deb Won’t Return for New Series

It seems like Dexter: Resurrection fans won’t get a full Morgan family reunion as Deb will not be returning. Dexter is a show that’s popular for a lot of reasons. It’s a great anti-hero story, filled with thrills and violence, and it has tremendous characters/actors. Of course, Michael C. Hall gives an award-winning performance as the titular character, but he’s surrounded by an unbelievable ensemble made up of a diverse cast of characters like James Remar’s Harry, David Zayas’ Batista, and Jennifer Carpenter as his foster-sister, Deb. Of course, the great tragedy of Dexter’s existence is a lot of his friends and family die as a result of his actions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of Dexter, Deb is killed by one of Dexter’s villains. In trying to turn over a new leaf, Dexter leaves Oliver Saxon for the police, but he manages to escape and shoots Deb. Dexter chooses to bury her at the bottom of the ocean and essentially makes her his final kill by pulling her off of life support. Jennifer Carpenter reprised the role of Deb in the 2021 revival Dexter: New Blood, but was a ghost who haunted Dexter for his past mistakes and tried to keep him on the path of sobriety after abstaining from murder for a decade. Of course, that didn’t happen and led to Dexter’s demise. With that said, Dexter Morgan is returning from the dead in a brand new sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection – Jennifer Carpenter Confirms Deb Won’t Return

dexter: new blood

Not a whole lot is known about Dexter: Resurrection at the moment as it is being kept under a great veil of secrecy. It seems likely we will begin to hear more in the couple of months as the show approaches the halfway point for filming. For now, we know that James Remar will return as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection along with a few other cast members from the original show, but Jennifer Carpenter has confirmed she will not be among them. The actress spoke to People while promoting Yellowstone spin-off 1923 and revealed that she will not be returning as Deb for this series.

“I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I’ve completed that box,” said Carpenter. “I’m proud of it. I hope that they’re having a wonderful time and I’m so happy for the fans to have more to chew on.”

This will be first season of Dexter to have even a single episode without Deb in it. However, Carpenter seemed ready to be done with the show during its original run and had called for Deb to be killed off long before it actually happened. It’s likely she is ready to move on and do other things in her career now. Dexter: Resurrection is currently shooting in New York and is expected to premiere this summer. There are rumors that Dexter: Resurrection will also be multiple seasons, unlike Dexter: New Blood. This could leave the door open for a Deb cameo in the future if Carpenter changes her mind, but it does seem pretty unlikely at the moment.

At the end of New Blood, it seemed like Dexter and Deb both let go of the spiritual connection they had together. Although something similar happened with Harry, it was because his father felt Dexter no longer needed him. With Harrison returning in the new series, it’s feasible that Dexter does indeed need Harry to help guide him through these tough times. There are some other potential original series characters returning as well. Joey Quinn may be returning in Dexter: Resurrection as actor Desmond Harrington has played coy about being asked to return. Given Batista is coming back as a series regular, it’s entirely feasible Harrington also comes back as his partner to bring down Dexter.

Beyond returning cast members, Dexter: Resurrection has also cast Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman as the antagonists for this season. Dinklage will play a billionaire with a dark side while Thurman plays his bodyguard/fixer. As of right now, it remains to be seen exactly why they are going up against Dexter Morgan.