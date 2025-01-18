Dexter: Resurrection: Michael C. Hall Returns in First Video from Sequel Series Set

Dexter: Resurrection star Michael C. Hall has returned as the titular serial killer in a brand new video from the set of the new sequel series. Some roles are so expertly handled that it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing them. Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Bryan Cranston as Walter White, and a number of others are part of this small group of actors known for some career defining roles. Michael C. Hall is another notable example of this having played Dexter Morgan for the better part of two decades and leaving an unmistakable mark on the character. Although he has been succeeded by Patrick Gibson who plays a younger version of the character in Dexter: Original Sin, Hall’s portrayal is pretty definitive.

After an award-winning eight season run as Dexter in the original series that ran from 2006 – 2013, fans pestered Michael C. Hall about a potential return to the character. He was always open to the idea when the time was right and if the story was worth telling, but it would take nearly a full decade before that materialized. Hall returned in Dexter: New Blood, a ten-episode limited series that culminated in Dexter’s tragic death. The ending to Dexter: New Blood upset fans and had them demanding that he be brought back to life somehow, some way. It seemed hard to imagine that would actually happen as it’s rare for a show to undo its own ending twice, but alas, Michael C. Hall is confirmed to return in a new sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection which will release this summer.

Not much is known about the show right now, but production has officially begun and Michael C. Hall has shared a message with fans to celebrate. On January 17th, 2025, Michael C. Hall recorded a video of himself on set of Dexter: Resurrection, talking about how excited he is to be back and how he looks forward to sharing the final product with the fans later this year. Dexter: Resurrection officially began filming last week and a photo was shared by Marcos Siega. It’s unclear if this video was recorded on the 17th or last week when the show began production. It’s possible Hall’s first day was the 17th, but nevertheless, the ball is officially rolling on Dexter: Resurrection.

Showtime has yet to share any official details about the plot of Dexter: Resurrection, but Dexter: Original Sin opened by revealing how Dexter survived his fatal gunshot wound at the end of New Blood. Essentially, the character was rushed to the hospital, presumably by Angela Bishop, and doctors were able to revive him. It was also teased by creator Clyde Phillips that the cold weather and snow stopped his blood loss and kept him alive. Dexter is now outed as a serial killer to his old pal Angel Batista as well as law enforcement at large, meaning he will likely spend this new series on the run.

We’ll likely get more details in the coming weeks as filming continues especially since Dexter: Resurrection is set in New York City and will be filming in places like Manhattan. There will likely be no shortage of pictures and videos taken by fans and paparazzi as filming ramps up. As of right now, the villain of this iteration of the show has not been announced, but Peter Dinklage has been heavily rumored to be playing Dexter’s foil this time around. The only other people confirmed to be starring in Dexter: Resurrection are David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott who will be returning as Angel Batista, Harry, and Harrison from the original Dexter and Dexter: New Blood.

Some fans are hoping to see other familiar faces like Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn in Dexter: Resurrection, but nothing has been announced. Harrington was at the premiere for Dexter: Original Sin alongside the other confirmed cast members of Dexter: Resurrection, so perhaps that is a hopeful sign for his return.