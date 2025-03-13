Fan-Favorite Dexter Villain Confirms Return for Resurrection

An unexpected, yet beloved Dexter villain will return in the upcoming sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. Dexter is known for a lot of things, but perhaps one of its most notable aspects is its villains. The show follows a pretty rigid structure where every season, serial killer/vigilante Dexter Morgan goes up against a big bad that typically makes his life hell. It has always led to incredible confrontations with Michael C. Hall going toe to toe with legendary actors like Jimmy Smits, Clancy Brown, and John Lithgow. Like any good hero (or anti-hero) story, each villain is defeated, but typically at some cost to Dexter. He has to kill his own brother to save his foster sister, he defeats Trinity but his wife is killed in the process, Dexter kills Kurt, but it leads to his ultimate downfall.

Dexter has always prided itself on its tremendous casts and villains and it seems like Dexter: Resurrection will be no exception. The show is currently filming in New York right now and it’s expected to have a massive cast. The likes of Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman have been confirmed as Dexter: Resurrection‘s primary antagonists and they don’t seem to be the only threats to Dexter this season. A number of other stars like Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, and others are also expected to play sketchy or murderous roles that Dexter will likely have to contend with one way or another. We’re not quite sure exactly what the plot of the show is, but it’s likely Dexter is going to face a lot of troubling people in the Big Apple.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Feature John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer

One other notable star in Dexter: Resurrection is John Lithgow. The actor confirmed to Variety that he will be reprising his role as the Trinity Killer and described himself as a “phantom” that sort of haunts Dexter when he awakens from his near-death experience that occurred at the end of Dexter: New Blood. So, ultimately it sounds like Trinity is just going to be a cameo role for a single scene as Lithgow confirmed he was only on set for a day.

“I just went back to do a day,” Lithgow said. “They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of Dexter and it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed.”

It seems likely Dexter will awaken and be haunted by his past mistakes. Maybe this means we will also get to see glimpses of actors like Julie Benz as Rita or Jennifer Carpenter as Deb, despite her denial of an appearance in Dexter: Resurrection. Dexter has always felt guilt for the deaths of those around him, but to see them physically manifest after narrowly escaping death would be a really shocking and profound character moment for him. Perhaps a moment like that could give him some kind of new lease on life, though who knows what that would even look like for a notorious serial killer who is a suspect to the police.

Either way, it’s exciting to hear such a formidable character for Dexter is returning to haunt him from beyond the grave. We don’t know a ton about Dexter: Resurrection except for the fact it will be ten episodes in its first season, release this summer, and may potentially continue for multiple seasons.

