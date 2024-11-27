Dexter: Original Sin Trailer Teases How Dexter Is Alive

Dexter: Original Sin has gotten a brand new trailer which teases how Dexter Morgan is still alive. Dexter is one of Showtime’s most popular shows, having premiered all the way back in 2006 and it’s still showing signs of life almost 20 years later. The show made waves back in the late 2000s for being a bit taboo, putting players in the mind of a serial killer and in some ways, making them complicit in his actions by cheering him on. Michael C. Hall was showered with praise for his performance as the affable, yet brutal serial killer, even being held up as the reason the show continued to be enjoyable even in its weaker seasons.

After an eight year run, Dexter concluded in 2013, but left the door open for more should an idea arise. Of course, that ended up happening in 2021 with Dexter: New Blood, a continuation of the series starring Michael C. Hall. The show picked up a decade later with Dexter living under a new name in snowy upstate New York, living a quiet life without murder. However, things got upended when his estranged son finds him and begins showing signs of dark urges familiar to Dexter. Tragically, Dexter was killed at the end of New Blood… or so we thought.

Dexter: New Blood was so popular in terms of viewership that Showtime and Paramount devised a plan to keep Dexter going as a franchise, which has spawned a prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin which releases in a few short weeks. While Original Sin takes place in the 1990s, it appears it will also partially continue the story of present day Dexter. In a newly released trailer, we see present day Dexter Morgan bleeding out in the snow before cutting to new footage of him being rushed to the hospital where he’s being worked on by doctors. Although Dexter was shot in the chest, seemingly in the heart, it seems like he will pull through.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Dexter will return in a new sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection. The show will pick up where New Blood left off, which obviously means Dexter lives on. Little is known about the show, but Hall himself had teased that the frosty weather may have played a role in keeping the Bay Harbor Butcher alive. Some casting rumors indicate that Peter Dinklage and Gillian Anderson will star in Dexter: Resurrection, but not much is known about their prospective roles.

As for Original Sin, it looks like the prequel series may use present day Dexter as a framing device for the prequel. The new trailer hears Dexter talk about having his life flash before his eyes, meaning we may be experiencing the prequel through Dexter’s memories in some capacity. Whether or not we will see much of Michael C. Hall in Original Sin is unclear, but he does appear to make a proper cameo and he will also narrate the entirety of the show as well.

Actor Patrick Gibson will play Dexter Morgan in his early years, filling in some of the blanks of Dexter’s time when he graduated from school and began working at Miami Metro. The original show had flashbacks that showed pieces of Dexter’s history, but it seems like we may get to see many of the bodies that are represented by a box of blood slides when we meet Dexter for the first time in the original show. It’s certainly an interesting experiment and we’ll have to see how it all shakes out. Dexter: Original Sin is slated to premiere on December 13th on Paramount+ and Dexter: Resurrection will premiere sometime in 2025, but has not begun filming quite yet.