Dexter: Resurrection Will Undo a Major New Blood Plot Point

Dexter: Resurrection will undo a major plot point from Dexter: New Blood when it begins airing in July. Dexter is one of the most infamous anti-heroes in television thanks to his complicated morals. On one hand, he’s a serial killer who has violently disposed of hundreds of people. On the other hand, the bulk of his kills have been people who slipped through the cracks of the justice system and likely would’ve gone on to hurt others had they stayed alive. Part of the thrill of the show is that you’re torn by the morality of Dexter’s actions, particularly when his actions start to have consequences that hurt those around him.

Of course, Dexter’s actions lead to many of his loved ones getting hurt and in the end, Dexter decides its best if he ends his life… but only his life as Dexter Morgan. He fakes his death by driving into a hurricane, ultimately moving away to become a lumberjack in the series finale of the original show. A decade later, the cameras turn back on for Dexter: New Blood and find Dexter living in snowy upstate New York under a new alias: Jim Lindsay, a fun twist on Dexter author Jeff Lindsay. However, it wasn’t long before his cop girlfriend, Angela Bishop, discovered his true identity and began looking into Dexter’s past… if you’re reading this, you probably know it doesn’t turn out well for ol’ Dex.

Dexter Morgan Will No Longer Be Jim Lindsay in Dexter: Resurrection

With all of that said, it seems like a lot of things will be sort of reset in the upcoming sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. A recent CCXP panel with the cast and crew of the show has been released teasing a lot of fun details about the show. One big piece of information is that Dexter will no longer have an alias, he is out in the open as Dexter Morgan. He doesn’t appear to be a wanted fugitive, as many (including myself) suspected following the finale of New Blood, he is a free man living under his legal name. This will certainly make it easier for Dexter: Resurrection to have multiple seasons, but it also has interesting story implications.

Part of this is because Dexter’s old friend Angel Batista is back in the picture and when he meets up with Dexter, it’s revealed that Batista was the one that declared Dexter legally dead and took care of his affairs. However, at the start of the show, he legally resurrects Dexter meaning he can get a driver’s license and not have to do anything super dodgy to carry out his life. However, this wasn’t just a nice friendly favor done by Batista as actor David Zayas coyly revealed the reason Batista does this is because you can’t prosecute a dead man.

Obviously, this implies Batista is investigating Dexter with the possibility of trying to arrest him. It definitely creates a lot of tension and poses the question of what Dexter would do in a situation like this. We’ve seen him take down Doakes and even LaGuerta, but they were adversarial prior to that. The finale of Dexter: New Blood even shows him considering drawing a kitchen knife on Angela, his own girlfriend and the mother of his son’s love interest. He’s clearly willing to kill if necessary, but Angel does seem like a totally different beast. It could also be extremely controversial if the two come to physical blows, but a bold story choice that would keep things feeling fresh.

Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11th with its first two episodes. How would you feel if Dexter killed Angel Batista? Let me know in the comments.